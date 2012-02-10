* Bankruptcy judge issues mixed ruling in church case
* Each claim of sex abuse could be examined
* One claim settled earlier tossed out
By Geoff Davidian
MILWAUKEE, Feb 9 A judge on Thursday
denied a bid by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Milwaukee to
dismiss two fraud claims by sexual abuse victims, ruling it
remains to be determined whether the claims were filed too late
and the statute of limitations has run out.
But U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Susan Kelley threw out a third
case because the claimant had already entered into a settlement
with the Church and promised to not seek further compensation,
and failed to prove he was fraudulently induced into settling.
The archdiocese's lawyers had asked Kelley to decide
summarily to throw out three test claims, reasoning that her
ruling would apply to hundreds of other claims.
"I deny summary judgment on the statute of limitations,"
Kelley told a courtroom crowded with alleged victims, none of
whom testified at the hearing.
Kelley said abuse victims would not be barred from bringing
their claims, but they may have to show that they filed within
the statute of limitations, which ranges up to six years in
cases where fraud is alleged for concealing crimes by clergymen.
The judge's ruling means the two fraud claims remain alive,
and people who have settled previously may also be included if
they can prove they were induced, said attorney Paul Scoptur,
who represents the three victims whose cases were challenged,
and more than 350 claimants altogether.
The Milwaukee archdiocese's efforts to get the bulk of
nearly 600 abuse claims against clergy and other church workers
tossed out has offended critics who say the church is ducking
responsibility and continuing a cover-up of its crimes.
The clergy abuse scandal has spread around the world and has
cost the Catholic church in the United States more than $2
billion in settlements. Milwaukee is the eighth U.S. diocese to
declare bankruptcy, citing the burden from settling abuse cases.
The archdiocese has said it is challenging claims in an
effort to emerge intact from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection,
which it filed in January 2011.
Scoptur said the statute of limitations theoretically
started when a victim knew or should have known they have a
claim, adding that the question is when the claimants were made
aware.
"The archdiocese will probably want to depose the claimants
to find out. It will be different in each case," Scoptur said.
A lawyer for the archdiocese, Francis LoCoco, said the
victims were obligated to begin investigating filing claims
beginning in 2002, when the allegations of abuse became public
and the church began posting the names of offending priests on
its website.
But claimants' attorney Jeff Anderson argued to the judge
the clock did not start until 2008, when former Milwaukee
Archbishop Rembert Weakland admitted in a court deposition that
church leaders kept the abuses secret, fearing people would stop
coming to church.
The federal bankruptcy case number is 11-20059.
(Reporting By Geoff Davidian; Writing by Andrew Stern; Editing
by Philip Barbara)