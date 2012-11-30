By Daniel Lovering
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Nov 30 A 19th century
Massachusetts church may sell a copy of the first book published
in the American colonies - a volume sometimes called the
Gutenberg Bible of America - to help cover repair costs and
sustain its ministry.
The Old South Church in Boston plans to vote at a meeting on
Sunday whether to sell one of its two copies of the book of
psalms printed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1640 and expected
to sell at auction for $10 million to $20 million, Senior
Minister Nancy Taylor said on Friday.
The church, a nonprofit organization, was considering the
sale because it needed money to maintain its building, a
National Historic Landmark built in 1875, and support its work
with the public and the poor, she said.
"It's a sign of the times," Taylor said. "We are a true
sanctuary in the city. We think this is an important ministry
that we want to keep going."
The book of psalms, she said, was "a very, very special rare
book" kept in a special collection at the Boston Public Library.
It is the lesser of two copies owned by the church, she said.
It was among 1,600 copies used as common hymn books in the
17th century, of which only 11 are known to still exist, she
said. Other copies of the book are owned by Harvard, Yale and
Brown universities, among other institutions, Taylor said.
The book's importance went beyond its status as the first
book printed in North America, said David Redden, vice chairman
and director of the special projects department at Sotheby's.
"It was really the first evidence of scholarship and
civilization from the West reaching North America, so from that
standpoint it's extremely symbolic," Redden said. "It's easy to
call it the Gutenberg Bible of America."
Taylor, the senior minister, said the church's leadership
supported the idea of selling the book. But some members of the
church have spoken out against the plan, saying the church had
been through tougher times before, according to local media
reports.
The Old South Church in Boston also will consider selling 19
pieces of silver housed since 1939 at the city's Museum of Fine
Arts, Taylor said.
About 200 to 300 of the church's 600 members were expected
to attend Sunday's meeting.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta; edited by Todd Eastham)