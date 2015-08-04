By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE Aug 4 The Roman Catholic Archdiocese
of Milwaukee has reached a $21 million settlement with 330
victims of sexual abuse by clergy, church officials said on
Tuesday.
The settlement will be filed as part of the church's plan to
restructure in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Aug. 24, more than four
years after the archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, Archbishop Jerome Listecki said in a statement.
"Today, we turn the page on a terrible part of our history
and we embark on a new road lined with hope, forgiveness and
love," Listecki said.
The U.S. Catholic Church has been hit with a series of
sexual abuse accusations aimed mainly at clergy who targeted
youths over the past two decades. The scandals have cost the
U.S. church about $3 billion in settlements and driven prominent
dioceses like Milwaukee's into bankruptcy.
The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
in 2011, citing the financial drain of settling sexual-abuse
claims and acknowledging missteps by the church in dealing with
pedophile priests.
The archdiocese in July 2014 released hundreds of documents
showing that Milwaukee church officials shielded pedophile
priests and protected church funds from lawsuits during a
decades-long sex abuse scandal.
The 330 victims, who will be paid various sums of money
through the settlement, are some of the 579 people who filed
sexual abuse claims against the archdiocese. The remaining 249
cases could not be substantiated or were dismissed, the
archdiocese said.
"The painfully and needlessly long, expensive and hurtful
Milwaukee Catholic archdiocesan bankruptcy scandal has
apparently been resolved by church officials basically cramming
a self-serving plan down the throats of struggling abuse
victims," said David Clohessy, the director of victims' group
Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, in a statement.
The archdiocese will also set up a $500,000 fund to pay for
therapy and counseling for abuse survivors as long as they need
the assistance, the church said.
