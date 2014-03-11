BRIEF-Opendna signs an agreement with Family Traveller
WASHINGTON, March 11 The CIA did not infiltrate computers of the Senate committee investigating the agency's interrogation and detention program for terrorism suspects, CIA Director John Brennan said on Tuesday.
"Nothing could be further from the truth. We wouldn't do that," Brennan told the Council on Foreign Relations.
Brennan spoke after Senator Dianne Feinstein, chairwoman of the Senate's intelligence committee, accused the agency of spying on its computers and thwarting the release of its report on the CIA program that included harsh interrogation practices.
"We are not trying at all to prevent it's release," Brennan said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
