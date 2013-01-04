WASHINGTON Jan 3 Three U.S. senators, including
the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, have stepped up
their pressure on the CIA over its response to "Zero Dark
Thirty," a new film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden.
In a letter sent to the CIA and released on Thursday, Dianne
Feinstein, the head of the Intelligence Committee, Armed
Services Committee Chairman Carl Levin and Senator John McCain
asked the agency for evidence that "enhanced interrogation
techniques" produced information that helped U.S. authorities
locate and kill the al Qaeda leader in May 2011.
The letter is the latest broadside in a renewed political
fight over enhanced interrogation techniques, which some equate
with torture, touched off by the nationwide premiere of "Zero
Dark Thirty" on Jan. 11.
The movie depicts a detainee being subjected to harsh
interrogation techniques, which President George W. Bush's
administration later abandoned, and suggests they played a role
in finding bin Laden, who was behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
on the United States.
Last month, in response to an earlier letter from the
senators, acting CIA director Michael Morell said in a statement
that some of the information that led agency analysts to
conclude that bin Laden was hiding in Abbottabad, Pakistan,
"came from detainees subjected to enhanced techniques but there
were many other sources as well."
In their latest letter, sent on Monday, the lawmakers said
that an Intelligence Committee review of the CIA's post-Sept. 11
interrogation and detention program determined that an agency
detainee who provided the most accurate information about a
courier who led the CIA to bin Laden "provided the information
prior to being subjected to coercive interrogation techniques."
A lengthy report on the investigation, which the committee
approved last month in a mostly party-line vote, remains highly
classified.
Feinstein, Levin and McCain requested the CIA produce
evidence to back up Morell's assertion that useful information
related to the hunt for bin Laden came from detainees subjected
to harsh techniques, and whether it was obtained before, during
or after enhanced interrogations.
The senators' release of the letter came a day after Reuters
reported that Feinstein's committee was reviewing CIA records
about the agency's interactions with "Zero Dark Thirty"
filmmakers Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal to see if the spy
agency gave them "inappropriate" access to secret material.
The committee also will investigate whether CIA personnel
are responsible for the film's portrayal of harsh interrogation
practices and the implication that they were effective, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Asked for comment on the senators' latest request, CIA
spokesman John Tomczyk said: "As we've said before, we take very
seriously our responsibility to keep our oversight committees
informed and value our relationship with Congress."