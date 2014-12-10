WASHINGTON Dec 10 As outcry grows over its
now-defunct brutal interrogation program, America's spy agency
appears caught in the crossfire of debate over its methods in
the ongoing U.S. battle against Islamic militants and whether it
has changed its ways.
Inside the Central Intelligence Agency, intelligence
officials expressed resentment over what they said was the
unfairness of a Senate Intelligence Committee report released on
Tuesday that harshly criticized the spy agency's detention and
questioning of militant suspects.
As Senate Democrats urged more information about the program
be made public and CIA officials be held accountable, CIA
Director John Brennan was scheduled to speak privately to the
agency's employees on Wednesday about the Senate report.
Brennan, who is close to U.S. President Barack Obama, on
Tuesday acknowledged the agency made mistakes, but rejected some
key Senate panel findings, including its conclusion that harsh
interrogation techniques did not produce valuable intelligence
about militants that could not be obtained by other means.
"CIA is frequently asked to do difficult, sensitive and
sometimes risky things on behalf of the country," a U.S.
intelligence official said. "Congress doesn't do massive studies
of CIA's successful efforts such as preventing another massive
casualty attack on the United States."
"The intellectual dishonesty of the (Senate) report will
eventually be revealed and in the end CIA's position about the
value of the detention and interrogation program will stand as
the historical fact," the intelligence official said.
Countries that cooperated with the CIA's post-Sept. 11, 2001
detention and interrogation program expressed dismay that its
details became public.
"Who now in any form is going to want to continue
cooperation in the fight with global terrorism and with
opponents of our world view, democracy, in this domain when the
system is so dramatically liable to leak?" Polish Deputy Prime
Minister Janusz Piechocinski told Poland's TVN24 broadcaster.
Poland has acknowledged allowing the CIA to operate a secret
interrogation center on its territory.
As details of the CIA program dribbled out over the years,
the agency has faced Justice Department investigations - no
prosecutions materialized - and worried it would lose
cooperation from allied intelligence services.
But even some who are sympathetic to the CIA say the agency
bears the brunt of blame for the damage.
"It's just a self-inflicted wound of the worst kind," said
former CIA Inspector General Frederick Hitz.
TUG OF WAR
In the continuing tug of war over the CIA program, retiring
Sen. Mark Udall, Colorado Democrat, took to the U.S. Senate
floor to disclose findings of an earlier CIA review that he said
backs up the Senate Intelligence Committee majority report.
The conclusions of the CIA study, known as the "Panetta
Review" after former CIA director Leon Panetta, "fly directly in
the face of claims made by senior CIA officials past and
present," Udall said, urging its declassification.
He called for new legislation banning coercive interrogation
techniques.
CIA officials have said the Panetta Review was not an
investigation that reached conclusions, but merely a factual
account of the program's history.
Significant new limits on the CIA's role and powers seem
unlikely. Obama has placed the agency at the forefront of
battling Islamic militants worldwide, including using armed
drones.
Obama is known to rely heavily on the counsel of Brennan,
formerly his top White House counter-terrorism advisor. And the
CIA faces a more sympathetic Congress next year, when Republican
Sen. Richard Burr, who was critical of the 'torture" report,
replaces Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein as chair of the Senate
Intelligence Committee.
COULD IT HAPPEN AGAIN?
Obama in 2009 issued an executive order barring the CIA from
operating detention facilities and conducting "enhanced
interrogation."
The CIA on Tuesday said it had already taken steps to
address issues raised in the report, including better management
of sensitive programs and enhanced vetting of CIA officers who
participate in them.
Philip Zelikow, who as a top State Department official in
2006 wrote a secret memo arguing some of the CIA techniques were
unconstitutional, said the CIA's assurances were insufficient.
The Senate report "does raise some important issues
regarding the management of covert activities," he said.
The report "will have for some time, and some time can mean
for years, a chastening effect. But over time the agency does
what it does," said Glenn Carle, a retired CIA officer who
questioned prisoners after 2001.
"I think generations will forget," he said. "And the
institution strives to serve the executive. And there will be
mistakes again."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Rohde in
Washington and Pawel Sobczak, Marcin Goettig, Anna
Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Wiktor Szary in Warsaw; Editing by James
Dalgleish)