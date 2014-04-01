April 1 The Central Intelligence Agency misled
the U.S. government and public for years about aspects of its
brutal interrogation program, concealing details about harsh
treatment of detainees and other issues, according to a report
in the Washington Post.
U.S. officials who have seen a Senate Intelligence Committee
report on the CIA interrogation program described damning new
information about a network of secret detention facilities, also
called "black sites", the Washington Post said.
The Intelligence Committee is responsible for oversight of
the CIA. It completed the 6,300-page draft report on the
interrogation program more than a year ago but it remains
classified.
At the "black sites", prisoners were sometimes subjected to
harsh interrogation techniques even when analysts were sure they
had no more information to give, said the report, which the Post
said was based on interviews with current and former U.S.
officials.
The files reviewed by committee investigators describe
previously undisclosed cases of abuse, including the alleged
repeated dunking of a terrorism suspect in tanks of ice water at
a detention site in Afghanistan. The method bore similarities to
waterboarding but never appeared on any Justice
Department-approved list of techniques, the Washington Post
said.
Officials also said that millions of records show that the
CIA's ability to obtain the most valuable intelligence
information, including tips that led to the locating and killing
of Osama bin Laden in 2011, had little, if anything, to do with
"enhanced interrogation techniques", the newspaper said.
A spokesman for the CIA said the agency had not yet seen a
final version of the report and was not able to comment, the
Washington Post said.
Some current and former agency officials have privately
described the study as marred by factual errors and misguided
conclusions, the newspaper added.
In March, Senator Dianne Feinstein, who chairs the Senate
Intelligence Committee, accused the CIA of searching computers
used by committee staffers compiling the report and she
questioned whether the agency had broken the law in doing so.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Gareth Jones)