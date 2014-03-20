BRIEF-Chan Zuckerberg Initiative agreed to acquire Meta- Facebook post
* Chan Zuckerberg initiative has agreed to acquire Meta- Facebook post Source text : http://bit.ly/2jiVGgc
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid issued a strong defense on Thursday of Senator Dianne Feinstein, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a dispute in which the committee and the CIA each allege they were spied upon by the other.
Reid, in a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder, called the Central Intelligence Agency's access to the Senate panel's computer network a "serious breach" and "indefensible." He said he would begin a forensic examination of computers assigned for exclusive use by Senate Intelligence.
LONDON, Jan 23 Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One supremo is over with the glamour sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing him with American Chase Carey, Auto, Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 7.7 percent passive stake in GoDaddy Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkxjQP) Further company coverage: