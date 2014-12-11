LANGLEY, Va. Dec 11 CIA Director John Brennan
said on Thursday that some agency officers used "abhorrent"
interrogation techniques and said it was "unknowable" whether
so-called enhanced interrogation techniques managed to get
useful intelligence out of terrorism suspects.
"I have already stated that our reviews indicate that the
detention and interrogation program produced useful intelligence
that helped the United States thwart attack plans, capture
terrorists and save lives," Brennan told a news conference at
the agency's Virginia headquarters.
"But let me be clear. We have not concluded that it was the
use of EITs (enhanced interrogation techniques) within that
program that allowed us to obtain useful information from
detainees subjected to them. The cause-and-effect relationship
between the use of EITs and useful information subsequently
provided by the detainee is, in my view, unknowable," he added.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)