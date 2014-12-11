(Adds Brennan comments)
By Mark Hosenball
LANGLEY, Va. Dec 11 CIA Director John Brennan
said on Thursday some agency officers used "abhorrent" methods
on detainees captured following the Sept. 11 attacks and said it
was "unknowable" whether so-called enhanced interrogation
techniques yielded useful intelligence.
With his agency under fire in the aftermath of a U.S. Senate
report detailing the CIA's use of torture on detainees after the
attacks, Brennan rejected the report's conclusion that the
agency had deceived the White House, Congress and the public
about its interrogation program.
"Our reviews indicate that the detention and interrogation
program produced useful intelligence that helped the United
States thwart attack plans, capture terrorists and save lives,"
Brennan told a news conference at the agency's Virginia
headquarters.
"But let me be clear. We have not concluded that it was the
use of EITs (enhanced interrogation techniques) within that
program that allowed us to obtain useful information from
detainees subjected to them," he said.
"The cause-and-effect relationship between the use of EITs
and useful information subsequently provided by the detainee is,
in my view, unknowable," he added.
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday published the
report of a five-year investigation which found that the CIA
misled the White House and the public about its interrogation
program and acted more brutally and pervasively than it
acknowledged.
"In a limited number of cases, agency officers used
interrogation techniques that had not been authorized, were
abhorrent and rightly should be repudiated by all. And we fell
short when it came to holding some officers accountable for
their mistakes," Brennan said.
But the CIA chief said the "overwhelming majority of
officers involved in the program at CIA carried out their
responsibilities faithfully and in accordance with the legal and
policy guidance they were provided."
The Senate committee concluded that the agency failed to
disrupt a single plot despite torturing al Qaeda and other
captives in secret facilities worldwide between 2002 and 2006,
when George W. Bush was president.
FINDING BIN LADEN
Brennan said the CIA believes that information gained from
detainees subjected to enhanced interrogation helped locate al
Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, killed in a U.S. raid in Pakistan
in 2011. But he conceded it was unclear whether the intelligence
could have been obtained without using such methods.
Some captives were deprived of sleep for up to 180 hours, at
times with their hands shackled above their heads, and the
report recorded cases of simulated drowning, or "waterboarding,"
and sexual abuse, including "rectal feeding" or "rectal
hydration" without any documented medical need.
Brennan said that he believes that "effective, non-coercive
methods are available to elicit" useful information from
detainees - "methods that do not have a counterproductive impact
on our national security and on our international standing." He
said he supported President Barack Obama's 2009 decision to bar
the use of these enhanced techniques.
Brennan said it was "lamentable" that the Senate committee
did not question CIA officers involved with the interrogations
program and that the committee failed to reach a bipartisan
consensus on the report. Committee Democrats issued the report
without the support of the panel's minority Republicans.
Asked whether, as the report asserted, there could have been
more than the three detainees the CIA had earlier acknowledged
were subjected to waterboarding, Brennan said that based on
everything he had seen and read it was only those three.
Asked whether he considered some of the methods used by CIA
interrogators to be torture, Brennan said he would leave it to
others to place labels on what occurred.
Brennan noted that the CIA was directed by Bush to carry out
a program to detain terrorism suspects around the world after
the 2001 attacks. "In many respects, the program was uncharted
territory for the CIA and we were not prepared," Brennan said.
Brennan said he tends to believe that the use of "coercive
methods has a strong prospect for resulting in false
information" because the detainee may say anything simply to get
the methods to stop. "And I think this agency has said that
individuals who were subjected to those techniques ... provided
useful information as well as false information," he added.
