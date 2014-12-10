WASHINGTON Dec 10 A group of former top-ranking
CIA officials disputed a U.S. Senate committee's finding that
the agency's interrogation techniques produced no valuable
intelligence, saying such work had saved thousands of lives.
Former CIA directors George Tenet, Porter Goss and Michael
Hayden, along with three ex-deputy directors, wrote in an op-ed
article published on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal that
the Senate Intelligence Committee report also was wrong in
saying the agency had been deceptive about its work following
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
"The committee has given us ... a one-sided study marred by
errors of fact and interpretation - essentially a poorly done
and partisan attack on the agency that has done the most to
protect America after the 9/11 attacks," they said.
The report concluded the CIA failed to disrupt any
subsequent plots despite torturing captives during the
presidency of George W. Bush.
But the former CIA officials said the United States never
would have tracked down and killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin
Laden in 2011 without information acquired in the interrogation
program. Their methods also led to the capture of ranking al
Qaeda operatives, provided valuable information about the
organization and saved thousands of lives by disrupting al Qaeda
plots, including one for an attack on the U.S. West Coast that
could have been similar to the Sept. 11 attacks.
The former CIA officials defended the interrogation program
by saying agents were in an unprecedented daily "'ticking time
bomb' scenario" that required quick action.
They said the committee report was "flat-out wrong" in saying
the CIA misled the White House, Justice Department, Congress and
the public about its methods. The CIA sought and received
confirmation from the White House and Justice Department for its
programs and also kept Congress informed, they said.
"In no way would we claim that we did everything perfectly,
especially in the emergency and often-chaotic circumstances we
confronted in the immediate aftermath of 9/11," the former
officials wrote. "As in all wars, there were undoubtedly things
in our program that should not have happened. When we learned of
them, we reported such instances to the CIA inspector general or
the Justice Department and sought to take corrective action."
The intelligence officials criticized the committee staff
for not interviewing any of them and said the staff had already
concluded the interrogation methods gave no useful intelligence
before conducting their investigation.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)