WASHINGTON Dec 10 The United States on
Wednesday faced criticism from the United Nations as well as
governments that Washington often reprimands for human rights
violations over a Senate report on CIA torture techniques in the
wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Some U.S. allies, who could face embarrassment or legal
liability for any role in the CIA's "enhanced interrogations"
during the George W. Bush administration, either condemned the
CIA's methods or played down any involvement their governments
might have had in them.
"The CIA's practice of torture is gruesome," German Justice
Minister Heiko Maas told German newspaper Bild. "Nothing
justifies such methods. Everybody involved must be legally
prosecuted."
Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human
Rights, said according to the Convention Against Torture, not
even a state of war justified torture.
In a statement issued in Geneva on Human Rights Day, he
said, "The convention lets no one off the hook - neither the
torturers themselves, nor the policy-makers, nor the public
officials who define the policy or give the orders."
A White House spokesman said the U.S. Justice Department had
reviewed the interrogations and found no reason to indict
anyone.
Poland long denied allowing U.S. intelligence to use a
secret site in the country for interrogations but on Wednesday
former President Aleksander Kwasniewski acknowledged his
government let U.S. officials run a facility there. But when
asked at a news conference in Warsaw if he knew what his NATO
ally was doing, said: "About what the CIA was doing? No. Inside
the site, no."
China, Iran and North Korea, regularly under fire for their
human rights records, prodded Washington on its methods.
"China has consistently opposed torture," Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily briefing. "We believe that
the U.S. side should reflect on this, correct its ways and
earnestly respect and follow the rules of related international
conventions."
A Twitter account associated with Iranian Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamanei said the report showed the U.S.
government was a "symbol of tyranny against humanity."
"They claim they've a prideful nation; US govts. debased &
misguided their people who aren't aware of many realities," said
one tweet.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the United Nations of
ignoring "inhuman torture practiced by the CIA" while focusing
too much on Pyongyang's human rights practices.
The Senate report concluded CIA interrogation tactics were
ineffective and often too brutal. U.S. officials
had been concerned the report would incite attacks and endanger
the lives of American hostages held by Islamic militants but
there had been no incidents a day after the report's release.
