(Adds American Psychological Association, details on detainee)
By Matt Spetalnick and Bill Trott
WASHINGTON Dec 10 One of the two psychologists
who devised the CIA's harsh Bush-era interrogation methods said
on Wednesday that a scathing U.S. Senate report on the torture
of foreign terrorism suspects "took things out of context" and
made false accusations.
"It's a bunch of hooey," James Mitchell told Reuters from
his home in Florida when asked for his response to the Senate
Intelligence Committee's findings released on Tuesday. "Some of
the things are just plain not true."
A day after the Senate report was issued, the U.S. Defense
Department said it was shutting its detention facility at Bagram
and no longer has custody of any prisoners in Afghanistan,
closing another controversial chapter of Washington's long fight
against Islamic militancy.
The United States faces mounting criticism from the United
Nations as well as foreign governments that Washington often
reprimands for human rights violations.
The Senate report concluded CIA interrogation tactics were
ineffective and often too brutal.
The CIA paid $80 million to a company run by the two former
Air Force psychologists without experience in interrogation or
counter-terrorism who recommended waterboarding, slaps to the
face and mock burial for prisoners captured after the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks, according to the Senate investigation.
Mitchell and his colleague, Bruce Jessen, are referred to in
the report by pseudonyms but intelligence sources have
identified them by name. Jessen could not be reached for
comment.
The report accused them of violating professional ethics as
architects of a system that committee chair Dianne Feinstein
said amounted to the torture of some CIA detainees.
In a brief telephone interview, Mitchell declined to specify
what he considered wrong in the report, citing a non-disclosure
agreement with the government.
But he suggested political bias was behind the report, which
was put together by the committee's Democratic majority and
which he said sought to "smear" those involved in the program.
The CIA outsourced more than 80 percent of its interrogation
program to the company, Mitchell Jessen & Associates of Spokane,
Washington, for its work from 2005 until the termination of the
arrangement in 2009.
The American Psychological Association called the details in
the report "sickening and reprehensible" and while saying that
Jessen and Mitchell were not members and therefore outside the
reach of its disciplinary process, it said they should be held
"fully accountable" for violations of human rights and laws.
U.S. JAIL AT BAGRAM CLOSED
Also on Wednesday, the Pentagon said it had closed its last
detention facility at Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. base in
Afghanistan, with the transfer to Afghan custody of two
Tunisians and the release of a Jordanian.
The U.S. military had rushed to empty the small jail of
prisoners it would no longer be allowed to keep in Afghanistan
when the mission for U.S.-led force there ends later this month.
A U.S. official said the prisoner transfers was a legal
requirement under a U.S.-Afghan security pact and was not
related to the Senate report.
But among those handed over to Afghan authorities was Redha
al-Najar, a Tunisian who is one of the longest-serving detainees
from the U.S. "war on terror." He was captured as a suspected
bodyguard of Osama Bin Laden in May 2002.
Najar was one of the first objects of harsh interrogation
techniques in a CIA "dungeon" near Kabul, his lawyer told
Reuters, and the Senate report said his treatment became a model
for other detainees at secret CIA prisons.
Some U.S. allies either condemned the CIA's methods or
played down any involvement, fearing embarrassment or legal
liability for any role in the CIA's "enhanced interrogations"
during the administration of former President George W. Bush.
"The CIA's practice of torture is gruesome," German Justice
Minister Heiko Maas told German newspaper Bild. "Everybody
involved must be legally prosecuted."
Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human
rights, said according to the Convention Against Torture, not
even a state of war justified torture.
The White House said the Justice Department had reviewed the
interrogations and found no reason to indict anyone.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney told Fox News the report
was "full of crap." "How nice do you want to be to murderers of
3,000 Americans on 9/11?" Cheney asked. "We were perfectly
justified in doing it and I'd do it again in a minute."
China, Iran and North Korea, regularly under fire for their
human rights records, prodded Washington on its methods.
"China has consistently opposed torture," Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said. "We believe that the U.S. side should
reflect on this, correct its ways and earnestly respect and
follow the rules of related international conventions."
A Twitter account associated with Iranian Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the report showed the U.S.
government was a "symbol of tyranny against humanity."
North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the United Nations of
ignoring "inhuman torture practiced by the CIA" while focusing
too much on Pyongyang's human rights practices.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel in Kabul and Peter
Cooney in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa
Shumaker)