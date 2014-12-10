WASHINGTON Dec 10 The White House said on
Wednesday that harsh questioning tactics used on terrorism
suspects and described in a Senate report undermined the moral
authority of the United States around the world.
Even if, as some CIA officials have said, the tactics
produced useful intelligence, they still should not have been
used because of the damage done to America's image, White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a press briefing.
Earnest said President Barack Obama is concerned that the
use of enhanced interrogation techniques "undermined America's
moral authority around the world."
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan
Heavey)