By Michael Y. Park
| NEW YORK, June 24
Trying to find a traditional
hard cider apple in the United States these days is the pits.
Even as hard cider is enjoying phenomenal growth, U.S. craft
brewers are facing a shortage of bittersweet, bittersharp and
sharp apples, the fruits traditionally used to make hard ciders.
"They're just not out there," said Colleen Finnegan, owner
of Finnegan Cider in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Finnegan currently sells about 1,000 cases of cider a year,
and would like to sell about twice that. But that is not likely
because she cannot source enough apples.
The industry is partly a victim of its own success. For five
years, hard ciders have enjoyed explosive growth, with a sales
increase of 68 percent in 2012-2013 alone, according to the Beer
Institute.
One reason for the apple shortage is historical. During
Prohibition in the 1920s, trees known to bear hard cider apples
became targets of axe-wielding FBI agents.
Popular bittersharp varieties include Kingston Black,
Foxwhelp and Golden Russet. These are not dessert or eating
apples such as Granny Smith.
Planting new orchards is a big commitment. An apple tree is
a 25- to 30-year investment and it takes anywhere from three to
six years before it becomes productive.
Greg Peck, assistant professor of horticulture at Virginia
Tech University, said there are no figures for how many
so-called spitters - apples too tart or bitter to eat fresh but
perfect for cider making - are available currently.
In 2012, the total U.S. crop of apples was 216 million
bushels, of which 1.7 million were used to make cider. Of that,
Peck estimated, "only a handful" of those were bittersweet,
bittersharp or sharp varieties.
At Montana CiderWorks in Darby, Lee McAlpine is lucky enough
to have a reliable apple grower but said the situation could
easily change.
Still, she refuses to press cider from readily available
dessert apples, which many artisanal cider makers claim make for
an inferior product.
"People are making cider out of anything they can press, but
you just can't make a really sophisticated cider out of fruit
that doesn't contain any tannins," McAlpine said.
GO SWEET OR GO ABROAD
The goliaths of the now-stagnant beer industry have put
millions into the launches of their own brands to take advantage
of the popularity of cider. But for them the domestic
cider-apple shortage is barely a bump on the road.
"The commercial cider companies either do not use those
types of apples or get them from Europe, so they're not overly
affected," said Dan Rowell, acting chief executive officer of
C&C Group Plc's Vermont Hard Cider Co, maker of popular
Woodchuck Cider.
Large cider makers say that dessert apples can be used to
make perfectly good hard cider.
"When Woodchuck was invented 23 years ago, there were no
heirloom apples available in America, so we used what was
available and expanded upon that," Rowell said.
"There's over 7,500 kinds of apples on the face of the
Earth, and lot of them are common eating apples. We feel you can
make a great, complex cider with eating apples."
David Sipes, cider maker for Boston Beer Company Inc's
Angry Orchard, the No. 1 brand, said he sources
bittersweets from France and blends them with dessert apples
from Italy.
For smaller cideries, the shortage of traditional cider
apples means the industry might not reach its full potential.
"We liken it to the wine movement from the 1970s, where
there had been just Gallo, and suddenly the American palate
became very sophisticated with all these varietals," said
Finnegan, owner of Finnegan Cider in Oregon.
"In order for cider to grow, other people will have to start
developing cider apples, if we want this to be a movement like
the wine movement. It does take a commitment."
A single acre of apple orchard can cost a farmer as much as
$60,000. For growers, who saw hard ciders enjoy brief popularity
in the early 2000s only to lose their fizz almost overnight, it
can be a leap of faith.
"It can be an extremely expensive decision, and if you screw
up, you pay for it," said Dan Dietrich, an owner of Ridgeview
Orchards in Conklin, Michigan. Still, he is putting in 20 acres
(8 hectares) of bittersweets and bittersharps next year.
Across the country, universities, farms and cideries are
participating in programs to revive long-lost heirloom
cider-apple varieties.
Among them is Vermont Hard Cider, which is helping fund
research on how to make cider apples more profitable for
farmers.
"The lack of apples is an opportunity, not a crisis," said
Rowell. "It's going to take time, but we're going to get back on
track. We're going to resurrect some of these apples."
(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Shumaker)