By Colleen Jenkins
March 5 Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey
Circus will eliminate its elephant acts - long an integral part
of the spectacle billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" - by
2018 amid criticism by animal welfare activists, the circus'
parent company said on Thursday.
Feld Entertainment said the 13 Asian elephants used in its
traveling shows will live at the company's 200-acre (81-
hectare) Center for Elephant Conservation in central Florida
after they are retired over the next three years.
The animals represent a key symbol of the circus and have
been part of its shows for more than a century. The company said
the move was in response to changes in consumer preferences and
the legislative landscape, and would allow it to focus on its
conservation efforts for the endangered species.
"This decision was not easy, but it is in the best interest
of our company, our elephants and our customers," Kenneth Feld,
chairman and chief executive of Feld Entertainment, said in a
statement.
The company will still showcase tigers, lions, horses, dogs
and camels in its acts.
The circus has been targeted by animal welfare groups who
accused it of mistreating the elephants. Activists often appear
outside venues with fliers protesting the use of elephants and
pictures of animals they say are abused.
After Feld Entertainment sued, claiming malicious
prosecution, more than a dozen animal welfare groups agreed in
2012 and 2014 to pay settlements totaling about $25 million to
end 14 years of litigation.
Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical
Treatment of Animals (PETA), a longtime critic of Ringling
Bros.' treatment of elephants, said on Thursday the circus
should not wait to phase out elephants from its performances.
"If the decision is serious, then the circus needs to do it
NOW," Newkirk said in a statement.
To push for quicker action, PETA and Long Island
Orchestrating for Nature will stage a demonstration Thursday at
6 p.m. at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale,
New York, where Ringling appears this weekend.
Feld Entertainment, based in Ellenton, Florida, has 41 Asian
elephants, the largest herd in North America, and relocating the
show elephants will take time due to construction and staffing
considerations, company spokesman Stephen Payne said.
The company would rather spend resources on its elephant
breeding program than continue battling restrictions by cities,
Payne said.
"We're not in the business of fighting city hall," he said.
