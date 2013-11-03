Nov 2 A Cirque du Soleil acrobat was
hospitalized after suffering injuries in a fall during a
performance in Las Vegas on Friday night, just days after the
Montreal-based company was fined in connection with a fatal
accident in June.
The unidentified male acrobat was performing in the "Wheel
of Death" act during the show "Zarkana" when he slipped and
fell off the wheel, Cirque du Soleil said in a Facebook posting
on Saturday.
"The show was halted and the artist was transported to
University Medical Center where he is in stable condition and is
expected to be released from hospital in the next few days," the
statement said.
The show was being performed at the Aria Resort and Casino.
In June, Paris native Sarah Guillot-Guyard fell 94 feet (29
metres) to her death during a midair battle scene in the show
"KA" in Las Vegas.
After a four-month investigation, the Nevada Occupational
Safety and Health Administration earlier this week issued six
citations, totaling $25,235, to Cirque du Soleil, which
describes its shows as "a dramatic mix of circus arts and street
entertainment."
Guillot-Guyard, 31, died after falling in the final scene of
the performance, in which the stage is vertical and performers
wear safety harnesses attached to a cable. The wire rope
attaching her to a safety harness scraped against suspension
equipment and became detached, Nevada OSHA said.
Both Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts, the owner of the Las
Vegas MGM Grand, said they would appeal the rulings in
connection with the June accident.