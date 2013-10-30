Oct 30 Cirque du Soleil has been fined more than
$25,000 for safety violations in connection with a fatal
accident in which an acrobat dropped 94 feet to her death during
a mid-air battle scene during the show "KA" in Las Vegas in
June, Nevada officials said on Wednesday.
Concluding a four-month investigation into the fatal fall of
Paris native Sarah Guillot-Guyard, the Nevada Occupational
Safety and Health Administration issued six citations, totaling
$25,235, to Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil, which describes its
shows as "a dramtic mix of circus arts and street
entertainment."
Guillot-Guyard died after falling in the final scene of the
performance, in which the stage is vertical and performers
engage in mid-air battle while wearing safety harnesses attached
to a cable.
The 31-year-old performer had been in the midst of the scene
when she began to quickly ascend as part the act, Nevada OSHA
said. As she moved upward, the wire rope attaching her to a
safety harness scraped against suspension equipment and was
detached.
"The wire rope was severed due to the rapid ascent of the
performer, ultimately causing the rope to be freed from the
sheave/pulley and scraping against a shear point," the agency
said.
Cirque du Soleil was fined for violations including
inadequate equipment training for Guillot-Guyard, and a circus
fall protection program that did not match state safety
standards, Nevada OSHA said.
Nevada OSHA also penalized the Las Vegas MGM Grand, where
the show was performed, $7,000 for exposing its employees to
workplace hazards, including onstage open-sided floors and
pyrotechnic dust used for Cirque du Soleil performances.
Both Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts, the owner of
the Las Vegas MGM Grand, said in separate statements that they
would appeal the rulings.
Cirque spokesman Renée-Claude Menard said in a statement
that the company had completed an exhaustive review of its
safety policies and procedures after the accident.
"Safety always has been the top priority for Cirque du
Soleil, its performers and crew members," Menard said.
Alan Feldman, executive vice president of MGM Resorts, said
in a statement that safety was a top priority for his company as
well.
The companies have 15 days from the time they were notified
of the citations to appeal the rulings with OSHA staff or its
board, Nevada OSHA spokeswoman Teri Williams said on Wednesday.
Williams said the groups were given notice sometime last week.
Guillot-Guyard, a mother of two young children, had been
part of the cast of "KA" since 2006. She was the first performer
to die during a show in Cirque du Soleil's 29-year history, a
Cirque spokesman said shortly after the accident.