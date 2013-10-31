LOS ANGELES Oct 31 A woman testing the
prototype device Google Glass was ticketed in San Diego this
week for driving wearing the glasses with a built-in computer
and miniature display, in a case that has drawn the focus of
technology enthusiasts on social media.
The driver was pulled over on a freeway for speeding on
Tuesday evening. The police officer gave her a second citation
for driving "with a monitor" in violation of state law,
according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Marc
Hale.
The citation was issued on Interstate 15 in San Diego, he
said, without identifying the driver.
In a post to social networking site Google Plus, technology
entrepreneur Cecilia Abadie said she was the driver stopped by
the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of speeding and she
displayed her citation online.
"A cop just stopped me and gave me a ticket for wearing
Google Glass while driving!" Abadie wrote in the post.
It was not immediately clear if Abadie was the first person
cited for wearing Google Glass while driving, but Hale said he
was not aware of anyone in California ever being cited for using
the technology while behind the wheel.
Google Inc's eyewear Glass is not available for sale to the
general public. The company is testing the product with the help
of thousands of so-called Explorers who have been given early
access to the technology.
On the technology website CNET, writer Lance Whitney wrote
that Abadie's infraction "does pose a thorny legal question that
police, judges and drivers will have to face as these wearable
devices become more prevalent."
Abadie, who is listed on LinkedIn as the founder and
developer at technology firm 33 Labs in Southern California,
could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
On her Google Plus page, a number of online commentators
suggested that Abadie contest the ticket, with one person
comparing her offense to having a cell phone in a pocket.
Others criticized Abadie for her alleged speeding. Her
citation says the California Highway Patrol officer estimated
she was driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.