NEW YORK, July 27 Washington D.C may be the
political center, New York is the financial hub and Los Angeles
has its share of stars, but Houston is the capital of cool in
the United States.
A new ranking by Forbes.com puts the Texas city, better
known for oil, NASA and cowboys, at the top of its list of hip
and trendy places to live, ahead of the Washington, D.C. and Los
Angeles.
"Houston enjoyed 2.6 percent job growth last year and nearly
50,000 Americans flocked there in response - particularly young
professionals. In fact, the median age of a Houston resident is
a youthful 33," according to Forbe.com.
Using data from Sperlings Best Places, Forbes.com ranked the
cities by looking at entertainment options, the number of
restaurants and bars, recreational, outdoor and cultural
activities, cost of living, green spaces, and job opportunities.
It found the influx of young professionals in Houston has
prompted an increase in restaurants, galleries and stylish
housing, which along with a thriving theater and art scene make
it an enviable place to live.
Dallas and Seattle were also high on the list, coming in
fourth and fifth, while San Francisco and New York just squeezed
into the top 10.
California and Texas tied with five cities each in the top
20.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christine Kearney and
Steve Orlofsky)