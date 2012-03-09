March 9 Many cities across the United
States are still scrambling to help their residents overcome
the economic recession that officially ended more than two years
ago, according to a survey released on Friday by the National
League of Cities.
The league, which represents hundreds of civic officials,
found that demand for "survival services," such as food banks
and housing shelters, had increased in 31 percent of cities over
the last six months. It had fallen in only 8 percent of cities
over that time.
Meanwhile, residential property values have declined in more
than a third of cities, and commercial property values have
dropped in 30 percent.
Still, more than half of those surveyed said employment and
the retail sector had improved.
"Our latest numbers point to improving local economic
conditions," said Christopher Hoene, director of the Center for
Research and Innovation at the National League of Cities.
"It's clear that cities and city residents will still be
confronting the impacts of this past recession for a while
longer," Hoene said in a statement.