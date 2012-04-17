April 17 The future of economic growth world-wide rests partly with the fate of major U.S. cities, which will represent a large share of the global economy, McKinsey Global Institute said on Tuesday.

"Large U.S. cities are expected to generate more than 10 percent of global GDP growth in the next 15 years, a larger contribution than all of the large cities of other developed countries combined," the group, a research offshoot of McKinsey & Company, said in a report.

It added that the top 30 U.S. cities will make up 7 percent of growth in gross domestic product around the world.

By 2025, New York will be the second largest city in the world as measured by GDP, behind Tokyo, and Los Angeles the fourth largest, McKinsey said. And slightly smaller U.S. cities, which the group has dubbed "middleweights," will also wield considerable influence on economic performance, due to their population growth and diversity.

"However, not all U.S. cities, including middleweights, will be able to keep up with the rapid growth of many rising cities in emerging markets," McKinsey said. "Both Beijing and Shanghai are expected to overtake Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, in terms of their GDP over the next 15 years."

Large cities from the Atlantic to the Pacific contain most of the U.S. population - 80 percent - and generate 85 percent of the national GDP, McKinsey said.

"Not only does a big share of the population live in large cities in the United States, but the per capita GDP of those inhabitants is higher, further contributing to the large economic weight of large cities in the United States relative to Europe," McKinsey said.

However promising the future may be for cities, they must first contend with the present. The financial crisis and subsequent economic recession have devastated the coffers of many local governments, and most are still suffering from depressed property tax revenues from the housing bust five years ago.

"In the near term, the major challenges facing cities will be deleveraging and persistent unemployment," the group said. "In the longer term, a number of broad trends including aging and the increasing power of fast-growing cities in developing countries will continue to shape the opportunities and challenges."

The recession was fairly uniform across the country, but the recovery that officially began in 2009 has been uneven, and the report noted that cities with a large share of the mortgage problems could take longer to recover.