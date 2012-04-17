April 17 The future of economic growth
world-wide rests partly with the fate of major U.S. cities,
which will represent a large share of the global economy,
McKinsey Global Institute said on Tuesday.
"Large U.S. cities are expected to generate more than 10
percent of global GDP growth in the next 15 years, a larger
contribution than all of the large cities of other developed
countries combined," the group, a research offshoot of McKinsey
& Company, said in a report.
It added that the top 30 U.S. cities will make up 7 percent
of growth in gross domestic product around the world.
By 2025, New York will be the second largest city in the
world as measured by GDP, behind Tokyo, and Los Angeles the
fourth largest, McKinsey said. And slightly smaller U.S. cities,
which the group has dubbed "middleweights," will also wield
considerable influence on economic performance, due to their
population growth and diversity.
"However, not all U.S. cities, including middleweights, will
be able to keep up with the rapid growth of many rising cities
in emerging markets," McKinsey said. "Both Beijing and Shanghai
are expected to overtake Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city,
in terms of their GDP over the next 15 years."
Large cities from the Atlantic to the Pacific contain most
of the U.S. population - 80 percent - and generate 85 percent of
the national GDP, McKinsey said.
"Not only does a big share of the population live in large
cities in the United States, but the per capita GDP of those
inhabitants is higher, further contributing to the large
economic weight of large cities in the United States relative to
Europe," McKinsey said.
However promising the future may be for cities, they must
first contend with the present. The financial crisis and
subsequent economic recession have devastated the coffers of
many local governments, and most are still suffering from
depressed property tax revenues from the housing bust five years
ago.
"In the near term, the major challenges facing cities will
be deleveraging and persistent unemployment," the group said.
"In the longer term, a number of broad trends including aging
and the increasing power of fast-growing cities in developing
countries will continue to shape the opportunities and
challenges."
The recession was fairly uniform across the country, but the
recovery that officially began in 2009 has been uneven, and the
report noted that cities with a large share of the mortgage
problems could take longer to recover.