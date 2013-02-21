NEW YORK Feb 21 With its violent crimes, high
unemployment, dwindling population and financial crisis, Detroit
was named on Thursday as the most miserable city in the United
States.
It toppled Miami, which held the title last year, and
surpassed Flint, Michigan, Rockford and Chicago in Illinois and
Modesto, California, which rounded out the five most unhappy
urban areas.
"Detroit's problems are hardly news. It has been in a
four-decade decline paralleling the slide in the U.S. auto
industry," according to Forbes.com, which compiles the yearly
ranking.
Earlier this week, a panel of experts said the automotive
city was facing a fiscal emergency and potential bankruptcy, as
well as a possible financial takeover by the state.
Flint, which is being run by an emergency manager appointed
by the state governor more than a year ago, faces similar
problems and has some of the worst crime rates in the country
and a jobless rate of 11.3 percent, according to Forbes.com.
To compile the list, Forbes looked at 200 of the country's
largest urban areas and ranked them on factors including crime
rates, foreclosures, taxes, home prices, commute times, weather
and decreasing populations.
Violent crime, high foreclosure rates and declining home
prices pushed Chicago into the fourth spot, along with the high
expense of living there.
New York, which came in at No. 10, was also cited for its
high cost of living. The Big Apple has one of the country's
highest income tax rates and longest average commuting time at
36 minutes.
