By Mary Wisniewski
| GARY, Ind.
GARY, Ind. Nov 9 Struggling U.S. Rust Belt
cities for years have tried to counter the loss of manufacturing
jobs with big, expensive projects like casinos and stadiums.
For cities such as Gary, Indiana; Flint, Michigan; and
Youngstown, Ohio, these projects brought hope and headlines.
Some delivered new revenue, but others brought new costs and
mixed results.
Gary's underused Genesis Convention Center, for example,
cost the city $3.6 million in repairs and operations in the past
year alone.
Now, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and civic leaders of
some other blighted cities are going small with strategic,
narrowly focused ideas such as selling vacant homes for $1,
demolishing derelict buildings and neighborhood clean-up
projects that produce immediate results.
"It's a movement away from this singular, mega-project,"
said Toni Griffin, an architect and urban planner at City
University of New York. "Where cities are moving to is a larger
more strategic framework."
Gary, a struggling city 30 miles south of Chicago along the
shores of Lake Michigan, is a prime example of the trend.
Known as the "Magic City" in the roaring 1920s for its
spectacular growth, Gary is still home to U.S. Steel's largest
plant, but the number of mill jobs has shrunk to 5,000 from
30,000 in the 1970s. Gary's population in 1960 was more than
178,000, but it disintegrated to just 79,000 by 2012.
Some one-third of its residents live in poverty and the home
and business vacancy rate is about 35 percent. Gary recorded 43
murders in 2012 - three times as many per capita as nearby
Chicago.
S. Paul O'Hara, a Xavier University professor who wrote a
history of Gary, said Gary's problems may seem overwhelming, but
a few small steps could build a foundation for better days.
Attempts have been made to revive Gary, including casinos
and a minor-league baseball stadium.
Similar projects were tried in other cities - a trend known
as the "Bilbao" effect after the Guggenheim Museum that revived
Bilbao, Spain, said Terry Schwarz, director at Cleveland Urban
Design Collaborative in Ohio.
SMALL STEPS TO REVIVAL
Flint provides an infamous example of how a big project can
backfire. AutoWorld, an $80 million theme park opened in 1984,
closed six months later due to low attendance. It was later
demolished and the land acquired by the University of
Michigan-Flint.
These days, Flint is having more success with the Genesee
County Land Bank, which allows neighbors to buy adjoining lots
cheaply, so they can expand their gardens. The Bank recently
received $20.1 million in federal money for 1,661 building
demolitions, according to the city.
The Bank also has helped revive the downtown, turning
boarded-up buildings into apartments and restaurants, said Chris
Waters, associate provost at the University of Michigan-Flint.
"There's actually night life in Flint," Waters said. "It
still amazes me."
In Youngstown, the Mahoning County Land Bank - an entity
that manages and develops tax-foreclosed properties - helps move
vacant buildings back onto tax rolls.
The city also has increased penalties for neglectful owners.
One tactic is a $10,000 bond paid by any entity foreclosing on a
building. The city can use the money for repairs if the property
is neglected.
"We're starting to see the visual impact," Maureen O'Neil,
Youngstown's chief code official, said. "Some of our corridors
look a lot better."
BUILDING A FUTURE
Like Gary, Youngstown and Flint were heavily dependent on
single industries and were devastated economically when tens of
thousands of manufacturing jobs disappeared between the 1960s
and 1980s. Youngstown lost jobs in steel, Flint in the auto
industry.
Freeman-Wilson, elected last year as Gary's first female
mayor, sees its potential as a transportation hub. It lies in
the center of the country, alongside Lake Michigan and 30
minutes from Chicago, with rail and highway connections. To
build on its transportation potential, she said a bigger plan is
to expand the airport's runway by September 2014.
The mayor sees a tourism potential because the city was the
hometown of pop star Michael Jackson. Gary's real estate is also
a bargain - the Miller Beach neighborhood attracts Chicagoans
who want lake views at lower costs.
One wall of the mayor's office is covered with ugly pictures
including a hollowed-out train station and a crumbling frame
house - all eyesores Freeman-Wilson wants revived or demolished.
"Some are gone, some are on their way out - that historic
rail station we should really develop," she said, tapping each
picture in turn. She also has a plan for cleaning up the city
block by block and is counting on volunteers to start scrubbing.
Freeman-Wilson, a Harvard-educated Gary native, says she
sees why past mayors turned to big projects. "When you see a
convention center, you regain hope.
"I understand that, but I don't want to do that to the
exclusion of smaller things."