(Adds background about movie, Hearst)
By Jonathan Polakoff
LOS ANGELES, March 13 California's Hearst
Castle, the monumental estate built in the early 20th century
for publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst, was set on Friday
to host a screening of "Citizen Kane," the Orson Welles film
classic that infuriated the man who inspired it.
Hearst, an old man by the time of the film's 1941 release,
was livid over its portrait of a ruthless, wealthy publishing
baron, Charles Foster Kane, a fictional character played by
Welles and drawn closely to Hearst's likeness. He died in 1951.
But his heirs have recently embraced the movie as a
dramatized, if embellished, account of a self-made tycoon and
politician whose newspaper empire reshaped U.S. journalism and
stirred public sentiments that helped ignite the
Spanish-American War in 1898.
"The family would prefer to have people know it's just a
movie," said Wendy Eidson, director of the San Luis Obispo
International Film Festival, which is organizing the screening
as part of its six-day festival. "It's just fiction."
Tickets for the exclusive 60-person event in San Simeon,
California, sold for $1,000. The evening was to begin with a
tour of the castle grounds - inspiration of the fictional Xanadu
estate in "Citizen Kane" - followed by an 8 p.m. viewing of the
film in Hearst's own screening room, restored to its full
early-20th century opulence.
The event was being hosted by Ben Mankiewicz, grandson of
Herman Mankiewicz, who co-wrote the screenplay with Welles, the
film's star and director.
The guest list included John Milius, writer of "Apocalypse
Now" and other movies. No Hearst family members planned to
attend, although they support the screening, Eidson said.
Eidson pitched the idea as a joke a few years ago to Stephen
Hearst, the publisher's great-grandson, who was surprisingly
interested, Eidson said.
Produced when Welles was just 25, "Citizen Kane" frequently
tops all-time best movie lists and ranks No. 1 on the American
Film Institute's roster of greatest American films.
Still, it did not win best picture at the 14th Academy
Awards in 1942. The award went instead to John Ford's "How Green
Was My Valley," and "Citizen Kane" won for original screenplay.
"The public can mistake fiction, whether in print or film,
as history itself," said Jim Allen, director of marketing at
Hearst Castle.
Proceeds from the screening will be split between the
nonprofit Friends of Hearst Castle and the San Luis Obispo
International Film Festival.
(Reporting by Jonathan Polakoff; Editing by Daniel Wallis,
Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)