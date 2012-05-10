(Adds governor plans to call special session)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER May 9 A Colorado bill that would have
allowed same-sex civil unions failed to advance to a full vote
on the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, s e tting
up a potential stand-off with the state's Democratic governor.
Governor John Hickenlooper, who supported the bill, said he
planned to call for a special session of the legislature to take
up civil unions and other measures not dealt with by lawmakers.
Had the bill passed, Colorado would have become only the
second state in the largely conservative, libertarian-minded
Rocky Mountain region to endorse civil unions or domestic
partnerships for same-sex couples after Nevada did so in 2009.
A vote in the state House of Representatives, where
Republicans have a one-vote majority, had been expected to be
close, with supporters of the bill saying they expected several
Republicans to vote for it. A similar bill failed to win passage
last year.
The bill's failure came as President Barack Obama gave a
major boost to gay rights advocates when he told ABC News on
Wednesday that he believes same-sex couples should be allowed to
marry, reversing an earlier stance from the 2008 campaign.
Under Colorado House rules, a bill must have a preliminary
vote before a formal one, and those two steps cannot occur on
the same day. The bill did not get a preliminary vote late on
Tuesday, after it passed a key committee earlier in the day by a
7-6 vote.
When Republican House Speaker Frank McNulty announced late
on Tuesday the bills that would not be heard, the civil unions
bill among them, gay rights advocates in the gallery chanted,
"Shame on you, shame on you."
The House sponsor of the bill, Democratic Representative
Mark Ferrandino, who is gay and the House minority leader, told
reporters the bill had advanced farther than any previous
Colorado civil unions bill. "We'll continue to fight," he said.
Representative Mark Waller, a Republican and the assistant
majority leader, blamed Democrats for trying to force a vote on
the issue ahead of other bills. "They (Democrats) sat on this
bill for 108 days," he said.
Nine states already allow civil unions or domestic
partnerships, while another eight plus the District of Columbia
have gone further and allow gay marriage or are awaiting
enactment of laws legalizing gay nuptials.
On Tuesday, voters in North Carolina approved a state
constitutional amendment that bans same-sex marriage and civil
unions, dealing a blow to efforts across the country to expand
gay marriage rights.
The Colorado bill would have allowed domestic partners to
make medical decisions for each other and become eligible for
certain insurance and retirement benefits.
Brad Clark, executive director of gay rights group One
Colorado, said in a statement that House leaders had decided to
"play politics" by not voting on the bill.
"We will now take our fight to the election, and come
November, we will win a pro-equality majority that will vote to
protect all loving couples," he said.
Hickenlooper told reporters, "This is a circumstance where
we are depriving people of their civil rights."
But it was unclear how soon a special session of the
legislature would be convened, and it would still be up to
members of the House whether to bring the civil unions bill to a
vote.
Lawmakers were expected to work through Wednesday on the
current session.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Walsh)