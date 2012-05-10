* Governor's action comes after Obama backed gay marriage
* Civil unions bill had failed in the Colorado House
DENVER, May 10 Colorado's Democratic governor
called on Thursday for a special legislative session to consider
a civil unions bill that would grant legal rights to same-sex
couples, setting up a potential showdown with Republican
lawmakers.
Governor John Hickenlooper said in an executive order
calling for the session, due on Monday, that the bill was needed
so couples, regardless of their sexual orientation, could "take
care of each other and their families."
Hickenlooper has previously told reporters that without the
bill, which failed to advance to a vote in the state House of
Representatives during the regular session, the state was
depriving people of their civil rights.
The governor's action came a day after President Barack
Obama became the first sitting president to say that he thinks
same-sex marriage should be legal, in a move hailed by Democrats
and gay rights groups as a benchmark for civil rights.
Others, including Republican activists and conservative
Christian leaders, criticized him for taking up a divisive issue
they see as an affront to traditional values.
Nine states already allow civil unions or domestic
partnerships for gays and lesbians, while another eight plus the
District of Columbia have gone further and allow gay marriage or
are awaiting enactment of laws legalizing gay nuptials.
If Colorado's measure becomes law, the state would become
only the second in the largely conservative, libertarian-minded
Rocky Mountain region to endorse same-sex civil unions or
domestic partnerships after Nevada did so in 2009.
The state's Republican-controlled House of Representatives
had failed to take a vote on the civil unions bill before the
regular session ended on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from
gay rights groups. A vote had been expected to be close.
Colorado House Speaker Frank McNulty, a Republican, has
expressed his opposition to the civil unions bill. Under state
law, it remains up to lawmakers whether to consider any bill the
governor requests them to take up.
Aside from civil unions, Hickenlooper asked lawmakers to
address six other subjects, which ranged from funding for the
Colorado water conservation board to penalties for driving under
the influence of marijuana.
Colorado voters in 2006 passed a constitutional amendment
restricting marriage to between a man and a woman.
"We're opposed to civil unions because legally they are used
as a stepping stone to same-sex marriage," said Carrie Gordon
Earll, a spokeswoman for the policy arm of Colorado-based
Christian group Focus on the Family.
"We are, in opposing civil unions, defending the vote of the
people," she said.
