By Ian Simpson
| APPOMATTOX, Va., April 6
APPOMATTOX, Va., April 6 The site where Robert
E. Lee surrendered his Confederate army to Ulysses S. Grant 150
years ago on Thursday, effectively ending the United States'
bloodiest war, is proof that history's biggest turning points
can occur in the smallest places.
Ceremonies, re-enactments by thousands in Union and
Confederate uniforms, and bell ringing will commemorate the Army
of Northern Virginia's surrender at the village of Appomattox
Court House on April 9, 1865, ending four years of fighting that
cost 620,000 lives.
The handful of buildings had been a backwater with a few
score inhabitants when Lee's exhausted and badly outnumbered
army was cut off by Grant's forces, said Ernie Price, chief of
education services at the small Appomattox Court House National
Historical Park, about 3 miles (5 km) east of the town of
Appomattox.
"It's arguably the most pivotal place in all of American
history. I feel that the modern United States was born here,"
said Price, seated on the front porch of the Clover Hill Tavern,
where Lee's men marched past to stack their arms.
The surrender of Lee's 28,000 men at Appomattox Court House
meant that the United States would remain intact and abandon the
system of slavery that had propped up the southern economy.
Increased wartime production of munitions and uniforms also
helped the nation lay the groundwork for its growth into an
industrial giant over the next century, he added.
The Civil War's end game started when Grant broke through
Lee's lines at Petersburg, Virginia, about 90 miles (145 km) to
the east, ending a 10-month Union siege. The loss of Petersburg
ensured the fall of Richmond, Virginia, the Confederate capital,
and put rebel President Jefferson Davis to flight.
The Army of Northern Virginia retreated west, with Lee
hoping to unite with General Joseph Johnston's army in North
Carolina.
But Grant - whose motto was "Strike him (the enemy) as hard
as you can, and keep moving on" - outraced Lee and cornered him
in the rolling hills and tobacco fields near Appomattox Court
House.
EFFUSION OF BLOOD
Lee and Grant exchanged letters touching on surrender from
April 7 to 9, with Lee saying he shared the Union commander's
"desire to avoid useless effusion of blood."
The men met at the house of sugar speculator Wilmer MacLean
on April 9. Lee, 6 feet tall with a full head of gray hair, wore
a new uniform and a sword with a jeweled hilt, boots with red
silk stitching and spurs with rowels.
By contrast, the stoop-shouldered Grant was spattered by mud
and dressed in a private's uniform with trousers stuffed in his
unspurred boots. The only sign of rank for the future two-term
president was his three-star shoulder strap.
After he and Lee reminisced in MacLean's parlor about their
army service during the 1846-1848 war with Mexico, Grant rapidly
wrote out surrender terms. They included releasing Confederate
soldiers who promised not to take up arms again and allowing
officers to keep their horses, baggage and side arms.
When Union soldiers began to fire salutes marking the
surrender, Grant ordered them to stop.
"The war is over, the rebels are our countrymen again," he
said.
COMMEMORATIONS NATIONWIDE
Following Lee's surrender, other Confederate commanders gave
up, with the last battle taking place in May in Texas. The final
act was in November 1865 when the Confederate ocean raider
Shenandoah lowered her colors in Liverpool, England.
The Appomattox Court House National Historical Park is
expecting up to 7,000 visitors for five days of commemorations,
Price said.
Other commemorations around the country include an event
marking Lee's surrender at Fort Myer, Virginia; the dedication
of a Civil War memorial at College Station, Texas; an exhibition
at Anchorage, Alaska; and a ceremony at the site of the
surrender of Johnston's army at Durham, North Carolina, on April
26.
The National Park Service is inviting U.S. churches, towns
and other institutions to ring bells on April 9 to mark Lee's
surrender. The first will sound at Appomattox at 3 p.m. (1900
GMT), the hour that Lee and Grant's meeting ended.
Other bells will follow at 3:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) and sound
for four minutes, one minute for each year of the war.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Ted
Botha)