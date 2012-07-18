BRIEF-Azimut Holding complets second tranche of the share buyback programme
* SAID ON TUESDAY IT COMPLETED SECOND SHARE OF BUYBACK TRANCHEFOR A TOTAL VALUE OF EURO 25 MILLION
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. council of regulators on Wednesday chose eight clearinghouses as "systemically important," a label that will subject the financial institutions to tougher rules and more oversight, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was set up to monitor risks in the financial system and prevent a repeat of the 2007-09 economic crisis, will release the names of the clearinghouses later in the day, Geithner said.
Geithner chairs the powerful group of financial supervisors.
* SERNEKE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS ACQUIRING PLATZER'S 100-HECTARE PROPERTY AT SÄVE DEPÅ FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 100 MILLION