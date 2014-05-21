By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND May 21 The owner of a 54-year-old
Cleveland hardware store is retiring and decided to donate his
entire stock to Habitat for Humanity to help build housing for
the poor.
For the past week, volunteers at Rudy's Hardware in the
city's historic Slavic Village area have been busy packing up
plumbing, electrical and construction supplies.
Much of the inventory at Rudy Rosales' store catered to the
unique needs of the immigrant community's century-old housing
stock, with some items dating back 40 years, according to John
Habat, executive director of the Greater Cleveland Habitat for
Humanity.
"All day people were constantly holding up things asking,
'What is this?' and of course Rudy always had the answer," Habat
said on Wednesday. Habat estimated the stock's value at about
$100,000.
Rosales, 74, said it was his wife who suggested that he give
everything away, rather than try to sell it.
Habitat will use many of the tools and supplies to rehab
five homes just around the corner from Rudy's. Many homes in the
neighborhood were abandoned, primarily as a result of
foreclosures, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
As for Rosales, he says he plans to spend his retirement
volunteering in Brecksville, a suburb south of Cleveland,
because "a moving target is hard to hit."
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski)