A Cleveland police officer was found not guilty on Saturday of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of a man and a woman who led police on a 25-minute high-speed chase in 2012.

Judge John O'Donnell announced the verdict in the case of Officer Michael Brelo, 31, who, if convicted, would have faced three to 11 years in prison for the fatal shooting of the two unarmed African-American suspects, Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell. Brelo was also found not guilty of aggravated assault in the case.

(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Alison Williams)