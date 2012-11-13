By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 Some 28 million Americans
including some in the middle class would face an unintended tax
hike if a U.S. tax aimed at ensuring the wealthy pay a minimum
isn't fixed before the end of the year, the U.S. tax
commissioner said on Tuesday.
The so-called alternative minimum tax was set up decades ago
when it was discovered some wealthy Americans were able to avoid
taxes using legal tax breaks and loopholes. It was not indexed
for inflation however, and so needs to be updated every year, or
"patched," in Washington parlance.
This year, the patch is caught up in the broader debate over
extension of all individual tax rates enacted originally by
Republican president George W. Bush in 2001, which expire at the
end of the year.
"If there is no AMT patch enacted by the end of the year,
the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) would be forced to operate
the 2013 tax filing season based on the expiration of the AMT
patch," acting IRS commissioner Steve Miller wrote in a letter
to lawmakers. "There would be serious repercussions for
taxpayers."
Tens of millions more taxpayers could face higher taxes
because of delay in certain rules applying to taxpayers with
certain tax credits, Miller said.
Democrats and Republicans both back fixing the AMT, but it
could get lost if the parties don't strike a deal in their fight
over tax rates paid by the wealthy.