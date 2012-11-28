* Short-term readiness funding cuts may be acceptable
* Savings could be used to ensure future readiness
* Report comes as Congress to grapple with defense cuts
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 As the U.S. military grappled
with budget cuts over the past year, one thing Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta made clear was the Pentagon must avoid reductions
in training and maintenance that would lower the force's
readiness to fight.
But a report released by a Washington think tank on Tuesday
challenged that assumption, concluding that a short-term cut in
readiness funding could free up cash to develop weapons and
equipment needed to be ready in the future.
Several teams of defense experts brought together by the
Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments to re-envision
U.S. defense strategy in a time of tight budgets concluded that
a short-term reduction in readiness spending could be done with
little risk.
"These teams reasoned that, 'well, we're coming out of a
decade of war and frankly our force is very ready," said CSBA
fellow Mark Gunzinger, a former deputy assistant secretary of
defense and retired Air Force colonel who helped lead the
exercise.
Rather than spending to maintain a high state of readiness,
the teams reasoned they could reduce readiness spending and
invest that money in "modernization programs which will help us
be a better prepared force in the future," Gunzinger said.
The finding was one of several made when the CSBA assembled
seven teams of defense experts this summer to look at how the
Pentagon should address the likelihood of additional budget cuts
in the coming years.
The report released on Tuesday is one of a series produced
by think tanks following the U.S. elections as Congress returns
to Washington looking for ways to avert massive across-the-board
spending cuts due to hit defense and other federal programs in
early January.
President Barack Obama and Congress agreed last year to cut
projected national security spending by $487 billion over the
next decade. The Pentagon faces another $500 billion in
across-the-board cuts beginning in January unless Congress can
agree over the next month on an alternative.
But even if Congress is able to reach a deal to avoid the
automatic spending cuts - a process known as sequestration -
there is a growing realization in Washington that the Pentagon
is likely to face more reductions, possibly as much as the $500
billion envisioned under sequestration.
Panetta has warned that a new round of defense cuts would
force the Pentagon to go back to the drawing board and redesign
the military strategy adopted earlier this year.
The CSBA exercise asked seven teams of defense experts -
including Pentagon civilians, congressional aides and think tank
scholars - to do exactly that: to re-envision the strategy
approved in January assuming defense spending will be cut by
another $519 billion, the amount likely under sequestration.
CSBA scholar Todd Harrison, who also worked on the project,
said the most successful team, as recognized by the
participants, was the one that looked at what kind of military
the United States would need in 20 years and then worked
backwards to decide how to achieve that goal.
Harrison said the teams generally agreed with the new U.S.
military strategy, which calls for a shift in focus to the
Asia-Pacific region. But several thought the Pentagon did not
have the right mix of ships, aircraft, weapons and equipment to
carry out the strategy, he said.
Many potential U.S. adversaries, like China or Iran, are
developing missiles and other weapons aimed at preventing U.S.
planes and warships from operating against them at close range.
To counter that threat, the United States needs systems that can
operate at longer ranges.
To fund development of those systems, some teams called for
deep cuts in active duty ground forces, steep reductions in
civilian defense personnel and reductions in readiness funding.
Most called for reductions in the purchase of F-35 strike
fighters, the Pentagon's costliest weapons system.
A majority of the teams emphasized four critical
capabilities for the future: special operations forces,
cyberspace assets, long-range strike bombers and unmanned
aircraft and more submarine and unmanned undersea vehicles.