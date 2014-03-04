(Adds comment from refinery trade group)
Monday announced new fuel and automobile rules to cut soot, smog
and toxic emissions, which it says will reduce asthma and heart
attacks in the United States.
The rules unveiled by the Environmental Protection Agency
will cut sulfur levels in gasoline by more than 60 percent and
will be phased in between 2017 and 2025.
Health advocates praised the move, while a petroleum
refiners' group called the compliance schedule unrealistic and
warned that these regulations and others would eventually raise
gasoline prices throughout the country.
"By reducing these pollutants and making our air healthier,
we will bring relief to those suffering from asthma, other lung
diseases and cardiovascular disease, and to the nation as a
whole," said Dr. Albert Rizzo, former chairman of the American
Lung Association.
Once fully in place, the standards will help avoid up to
2,000 premature deaths per year and 50,000 cases of respiratory
ailments in children while adding only an average of 1 cent per
gallon to the cost of gasoline, the agency estimated.
Charles Drevna, president of the American Fuel and
Petrochemical Manufacturers, rejected the agency's cost
estimate.
"We are rapidly approaching California gasoline as the
nationwide fuel," Drevna said at the IHS CERAWeek energy
conference in Houston.
Retail gasoline prices in California are generally the most
expensive in the continental United States due to strict
environmental rules and other factors.
The EPA said the sulfur rules include a program to help
refiners and importers meet the new standard, and gives smaller
refiners more time to comply.
The standards are an attempt to cut the sulfur content of
gasoline to 10 parts per million from 30 ppm currently.
Automakers worked with the EPA to craft the rules and
generally welcomed the national standard for gasoline.
QUESTIONS ABOUT COST
The EPA and the American Petroleum Institute, a lobbying
group for the U.S. energy industry, sparred over the potential
health benefits and costs of the rules.
The EPA estimated that the final standards would provide up
to $13 in health benefits for every dollar spent to meet the
standards.
The standards will have an average cost of about $72 per
vehicle in 2025, the agency said.
But the API said the new rules would result in negligible
health benefits and undue costs.
"This rule's biggest impact is to increase the cost of
delivering energy to Americans, making it a threat to consumers,
jobs and the economy," said Bob Greco, director of the API'S
Downstream Group. The organization estimates the rules would
increase gasoline prices by 6 cents to 9 cents per gallon.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told reporters on a
conference call that the benefits far outweighed the costs.
"The estimate that API and others are relying on is an
outdated estimate of what they thought we would be proposing,"
she said.
Nor did they account for the compliance flexibilities the
EPA added to the rule before the final release, she added.
"People will see immediate benefits in 2017," she said, and
the estimated cost of under a penny per gallon of gasoline would
not take effect until 2025, when the rule is fully in place.
Frank O'Donnell, president of nonprofit group Clean Air
Watch, said Monday's rule was "the most significant move to
protect public health that the EPA will make this year" and that
the oil industry's fears about costs were often overblown.
"Let's remember the oil industry has cried wolf so many
times," O'Donnell said, "and it's doing it again here."
