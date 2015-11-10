NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate
change has likely been contributing to a steady decline in the
U.S. birth rate, researchers said, predicting as many as 100,000
fewer babies born each year by the end of the century.
Data shows the number of babies born drops in the eight to
10 months after a spate of days on which the average temperature
exceeds 80°F (26.6 °C), according to research by the National
Bureau of Economic Research, a non-partisan group based in
Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The reason remains unclear, researchers said. People may
have fewer sexual relations during warmer weather, or more
likely such weather affects reproductive health, they said.
For men, exposure to extreme heat can negatively affect
semen quality and testosterone, and in women it could have an
impact on menstruation, ovulation and implantation of fertilised
eggs.
The data showed that on average between 1931 through 2010,
each hot day resulted in 1,165 fewer baby births across the
United States some nine months later.
The trend could result in some 100,000 fewer babies born per
year in the United States by the end of this century, according
to the study.
"We still don't know exactly how these temperature shocks
are going to impact developing countries," said Alan Barreca, a
co-author and professor of economics at Tulane University in New
Orleans, Louisiana.
The U.S. birthrate has largely been on the decline over
several decades, although the number of births increased
slightly in 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.
Air conditioning could mitigate some of the impact of
climate change on fertility, the study said.
However, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the potent greenhouse
gases used in air conditioning, would contribute to global
warming, Barreca said.
World leaders meet in Paris later this month to work on a
plan to reduce the effects of climate change.
