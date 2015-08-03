By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Aug 3 Dreams that a cap-and-trade
market could become a force for lowering carbon emissions died
in the U.S. Senate in 2010, scuttled by politics and a bad
economy.
On Monday, cap and trade was revived by the president,
acting alone.
President Barack Obama's climate plan embraces cap-and-trade
markets as a way to cut power plant emissions blamed for warming
the planet.
It rewards 11 states in the U.S. Northeast and California
that already have carbon markets by giving them credit for their
early actions.
And the plan could incentivize more states, including some
in the heavily coal-reliant Midwest, to eventually join in.
"To understate it, there has been a reticence to discuss cap
and trade policies in the United States," since 2010, said Tom
Lawler, the Washington, D.C. representative for the
International Emissions Trading Association, a nonprofit group.
"Maybe it was dead, maybe it was dormant, but now it looks like
the option of choice."
Cap-and-trade markets use the power of capitalism to cut
emissions. Power plants that cut carbon pollution under a set
limit, either by moving from coal to natural gas or by investing
in renewable energy and efficiency, earn credits they can sell
to power plants that choose not to make the investments.
As the emissions limit set by government falls over time and
the cost of permits rises, market forces are expected to drive
overall emissions down.
Obama's climate plan gives states the opportunity to trade
carbon credits amongst themselves, without the need for
interstate agreements. The Environmental Protection Agency said
it is committed to supporting states that want to trade carbon
credits.
Jason Bordoff, a former top adviser to Obama on energy and
the founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at
Columbia University, said cap and trade will benefit the economy
and the environment "at the lowest cost to consumers and
businesses."
There is already a cap-and-trade system in place for
traditional smog-forming pollutants like sulfur dioxide, giving
regulators and utilities a familiar tool to comply with the
Clean Power Plan. Cap and trade also gives states some
flexibility to decide when to run coal and gas plants in order
to ensure steady power supplies, said Chuck Barlow, vice
president of environmental policy and strategy at New
Orleans-based power generator Entergy Corp.
Whether more states will soon join the group of 10 in the
East that trade credits in the Regional Greenhouse Gas
Initiative (RGGI) or other states in the West will join
California, is an open question. States have until September
2016 to submit plans to reduce emissions and compliance does not
begin until 2022.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from
coal-producing Kentucky, has urged governors from all 50 states
to refuse to participate in the Clean Power Plan. A handful have
indicated that they will refuse.
Under Obama's plan, states that refuse to form their own
program to meet the emissions targets will be subject to a
federal plan that could pressure them to join cap-and-trade
markets.
McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said the lack of interstate
compacts is the Achilles' heel of the clean power plan. "Without
an instate agreement, it's not enforceable so what state is
going to sign up?"
But even before Monday's roll out of the rule, some states
in the coal-dependent Midwest asked the administration to create
ground rules for them to participate in cap-and-trade markets.
