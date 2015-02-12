WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. government's move to
suspend a trouble-plagued $1.65 billion carbon capture and
storage (CCS) project this month may have bolstered legal
challenges to proposed environmental regulations on power plant
carbon emissions, several legal experts said.
The FutureGen project in Illinois would have been the first
U.S. commercial-scale, near-zero emission coal plant to use
technologies to capture carbon dioxide from major industrial
plants and store it safely underground. This approach could
sharply reduce carbon dioxide emissions and curb global warming.
Under the Clean Air Act, Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) standards must be based upon the "best system of emission
reduction" using technology that has been "adequately
demonstrated." Some legal experts said this week the Department
of Energy's abandonment of the project proves the technology
failed to meet those criteria.
FutureGen's demise is further evidence that EPA's standard
for new power plants is not legally defensible, said Jeff
Holmstead, of Bracewell and Giuliani, which represents
energy-industry clients looking to challenge the proposed
regulations, a cornerstone of the Obama administration's
climate-change strategy.
"It's sort of another nail in the coffin of EPA's proposal,"
said Holmstead, who headed EPA's office of Air and Radiation
during the George W. Bush administration.
Asked about the FutureGen project at a Senate hearing on
Wednesday, the EPA's air pollution head Janet McCabe dismissed
comments that CCS is not viable and pointed to a project
launched in October in Canada as proof that it can work to
scale.
The agency had previously pointed to FutureGen, as well as
Southern Co's long-delayed Kemper project in Mississippi
as beacons for nascent CCS technologies, the varied ways to
capture carbon waste from sources such as power plants and
transport it to storage sites.
FutureGen was a collaboration between the DOE and coal
companies that aimed to show that producing coal-fired
electricity under strict carbon emission curbs was possible.
But FutureGen was beset by delays and management problems
from its 2003 start, as well as disputes over where to sequester
the captured carbon.
When it became clear that FutureGen would not meet its
private sector financing target, the DOE suspended the project
on Feb. 3 to avoid about $1 billion in financing commitments.
Brian Potts, an energy attorney at Foley & Lardner, said the
EPA's mention of CCS as a viable technology in the new power
plant emissions standard puts the proposed rule at risk of being
overturned.
This would then delay what he said was the more important
EPA proposal for existing plants, which would lead to a 30
percent carbon emission cut by 2030.
But the EPA likely anticipates the challenge, some lawyers
said. The agency issued its new source standards in two parts,
with one rule focused on new plants and a second governing
modified and reconstructed plants.
The standards for modified plants exclude requirements for
CCS, said Thomas Lorenzen, a lawyer at Dorsey & Whitney pointed
out. The EPA has said that if either of the new source rules
were to be vacated by a court, the other rule would remain in
effect, he noted.
"They may feel they can proceed with the CCS (rules) even
though there are legal risks," because they believe the rules
for modified plants would act as a back-up if the other
provisions are thrown out, said Lorenzen, a former assistant
chief for the Justice Department who supervised the federal
government's legal defense of EPA's rules from 2004 to 2013.
But Kipp Coddington, who represents energy companies at law
firm Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud and Laseter, said the EPA had put the
development of carbon capture at risk by getting "ahead of the
technology's development."
He equated the EPA's expectations from the short list of CCS
projects under development to being "at Kitty Hawk with the
Wright Brothers and their wood frame plane with an audience
waiting for a 747."
