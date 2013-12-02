WASHINGTON Dec 2 China can learn from U.S.
struggles to reduce pollution as it confronts recent
high-profile incidents of poor air quality paralyzing major
cities, the top U.S. environmental regulator said on Monday.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy
spoke ahead of a visit to Beijing, Shanghai and other Chinese
locations next week.
"While I am all too well aware of the severe air quality
challenges that China now faces, I see these challenges as ones
where the United States can truly speak from experience in
support of China's efforts to reduce air pollution," McCarthy
said at an event hosted by the Center for American Progress.
China is the world's largest polluter as measured in carbon
dioxide (CO2) emissions.
In late October, choking smog forced the northern city of
Harbin to shut schools and the airport and crippled traffic for
a time when an index measuring particulate matter in the
atmosphere soared over a reading of 1,000.
The World Health Organization says levels over 300 are
considered hazardous and recommends daily levels of 20 or less.
The United States aims to limit readings of the particulate
matter, known as PM2.5, to 35.
China's goals "are now to get down to the similar levels
which the United States and WHO indicate need to be phased down
(to) but the challenge is enormous," McCarthy said.
During the trip McCarthy plans to visit Beijing's air
monitoring facility, which uses U.S. technology to capture
detailed air quality information.
She said the availability of reliable and accurate air
quality data will help officials in China's capital better
assess air issues and help China develop appropriate plans to
meet whatever air quality goals they set.
It will also give Chinese citizens better access to air
quality data, as public unrest over air pollution and
environmental degradation continues to grow.
Finding a solution to poor air quality has become an
important issue for China's government, which highly values
stability, because it ties into rising popular resentment over
political privilege and income inequality.
It also threatens plans by some major cities like Shanghai,
whose air pollution index on Monday surpassed 300, to attract
foreign investment and multinational firms to its planned
free-trade zone.
McCarthy said a public outcry for better air pollution
controls in the United States before the creation of the EPA in
1970 was an impetus for stringent air pollution measures.
"Before the EPA and our landmark environmental laws in the
United States, dark blankets of pollution covered our great
American cities - not just Los Angeles but New York and
Pittsburgh," she said in prepared remarks.
China's leadership has pledged to tackle air pollution using
several different measures on the city, provincial and national
level, such as slashing coal consumption, closing steel plants,
restricting automobile usage and creating pilot carbon markets.
"For many years, China and the United States have had full
and effective cooperation in the environmental field, which has
played a positive role in the healthy development of bilateral
ties," China's Foreign Ministry said in a faxed statement to
Reuters.
