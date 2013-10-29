WASHINGTON Oct 29 The United States said
Tuesday it plans to use its leverage within global development
banks to limit financing for coal-fired power plants abroad,
part of Washington's international strategy to combat climate
change.
The U.S. Treasury said it would only support funding for
coal plants in the world's poorest countries if they have no
other efficient or economical alternative for their energy
needs.
For richer countries, it would only support coal plants that
deploy carbon capture and sequestration, an advanced technology
for reducing emissions that is not yet commercially viable. That
essentialy means the United States would limit coal funding to
only the world's poorest for now.
The rules affect U.S. support for new coal-fired power
plants funded by multilateral development banks like the World
Bank. The United States is the world's second-biggest
greenhouse-gas emitting nation after China and has sought to cut
emissions of gas blamed for warming the planet.
"As developing economies embark on a journey towards a clean
energy future, today's announcement marks an important step in
helping them reach this goal," U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for
international affairs Lael Brainard said in a statement.
President Barack Obama in June said the United States would
stop investing in most coal projects overseas, part of a broad
package of climate measures, and called on multilateral banks to
do the same.
Shortly after, the World Bank also agreed to a new energy
strategy that will limit financing of coal-fired power plants to
"rare circumstances," for countries that have no feasible
alternatives to coal. It did not go as far as the U.S.
guidelines in specifying that the funding would only go to the
world's poorest countries.
The wider impact of a new U.S. energy strategy would likely
not be seen immediately, since bilateral donors and the private
sector will still continue to finance coal. But some analysts
hope strict limits on public funding could send a signal that
coal is a risky investment and prompt countries to turn to
alternative energy sources.
The real test of the strategy may come next year, when the
World Bank should decide whether to provide loan guarantees for
a Kosovo power plant fired by coal.
It was not immediately clear if Kosovo would be considered
one of the world's poorest countries according to the new U.S.
guidelines. The U.S. Treasury declined to discuss the project
specifically, as it had not yet been presented to the World
Bank's board.
The United States is the World Bank's largest and most
powerful member but likely would still have to build coalitions
with other countries if it wanted to block funding for a
specific coal project.
The World Bank last approved funding for a coal-fired power
plant in 2010 in South Africa, despite lack of support from the
United States, Netherlands and Britain due to environmental
concerns.
Multilateral institutions like the World Bank have come
under criticism for urging global action to cut emissions of
carbon dioxide while simultaneously funding coal-fired power
plants. But others also fret that a lack of public funding for
coal could impair energy access in poor countries that are
struggling to grow.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)