* McCarthy worked for Republican governors, including Romney
* Wyoming Senator blasts EPA's role in "chronic
unemployment"
* Nominee vows to show "flexibility" in emissions rules
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, April 11 President Barack Obama's
pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told a
Senate panel on Thursday that coal will remain important in the
U.S. energy mix and that the EPA will be flexible in applying
new pollution rules for coal-fired power plants.
Gina McCarthy, EPA's assistant administrator for air and
radiation, was questioned by Republicans on the Senate
Environment and Public Works Committee on the agency's plans to
roll out regulations soon to curb carbon emissions from power
plants, blamed for contributing to global warming.
The Boston native is seeking confirmation by the Senate to
replace Lisa Jackson, who resigned as EPA chief in February.
"Coal has been and will continue to be a significant source
of energy in the United States, and I take my job seriously when
developing those standards to provide flexibility in the rules,"
McCarthy said.
Republican Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and James
Inhofe of Oklahoma, among others, quizzed McCarthy about the
economic impact of its rules on states that rely on coal as a
primary energy source, and about her feelings toward job losses
when coal plants close.
Barrasso said rules that prevent new coal plants from being
built and would potentially shut down existing coal plants are
already causing "chronic unemployment" in Wyoming.
"How many more times will an EPA administrator pull the
regulatory lever that will allow another mining family to fall
through the EPA's trap door of joblessness, poverty and poor
health," he said.
McCarthy, who leads the unit that is developing some of the
emissions regulations, said the agency will give companies
leeway to make changes to comply with those standards.
In their opening remarks, Democrats highlighted McCarthy's
bipartisan background, including her work as chief environmental
regulator for 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney
when he was governor of Massachusetts.
The hearing featured several rounds of questions by
Republican lawmakers about transparency of the agency and the
way it uses email accounts. Republicans suggested agency
officials had used personal email to mask some of the agency's
controversial rulemaking deliberations.
"There has been a pattern of abuse using personal email
accounts at EPA," said Louisiana Republican David Vitter. "It is
clear that this practice in many cases was used to hide
information from the public."
Before leaving the agency, Jackson came under fire from
Republicans for using a government-assigned email address under
a fake name, Richard Windsor.
Emails written by Jackson using that account may not have
been captured by Freedom of Information Act requests or made it
to the national archives, according to lawmakers and a public
interest watchdog group.
McCarthy said the inspector general of the EPA is doing an
internal audit of the agency's communications. "We are doing
everything we can to improve the system at the EPA," she said.
But McCarthy told the panel that she does not use personal
email for agency business, and quipped that "One good thing
about being 58 is I don't know how to use" instant messaging.
McCarthy also told lawmakers she recognized the need for
cooperation between federal regulators and state and local
authorities.
"I have worked for states and local communities. I
understand the stress they are under," McCarthy said.
Senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat who heads the
committee, said McCarthy's nomination "should enjoy smooth
sailing." No date has been set for a committee vote to forward
her nomination to the full Senate.
If confirmed, McCarthy will be one of a team of officials
dealing with divisive energy issues including climate change,
hydraulic fracturing and determining the level of U.S. natural
gas exports.
Ernest Moniz, Obama's nominee to lead the Department of
Energy, had a confirmation hearing this week and Sally
Jewell was confirmed on Wednesday as interior secretary.
