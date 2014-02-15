WASHINGTON Feb 14 President Barack Obama on
Friday unveiled a $1 billion fund in his 2015 budget to help
communities across the United States prepare for the impact of
climate change.
The fund, announced in Fresno, California, is part of
Obama's pledge to speed federal assistance to the most populous
U.S. state.
California is attempting to cope with its worst drought in
recorded history, which is threatening its critical agriculture
industry, energy production and other industries.
The fund is part of a broader approach to deal with climate
change that Obama outlined in his Climate Action Plan in June
2013.
While certain elements of that plan can be carried out
through executive action, the fund requires Congressional
approval, which makes its future uncertain.
"Given the saliency of the issues in communities across the
political spectrum, it seems likely to create some momentum for
action in Congress, although obviously that is very hard to say
in the current environment," said Billy Pizer, associate
professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke
University.
Republicans and some Democrats in coal reliant states have
bitterly opposed previous attempts to pass legislation that
would put a mandatory limit on carbon emissions. Some have tried
to pass legislation that would stop the Environmental Protection
Agency from regulating carbon emissions.
The proposal will be formally introduced when Obama unveils
his fiscal 2015 budget in March.
It will help communities deal with extreme weather events,
such as floods, drought, heat waves, and wildfires, according to
the White House. Such disasters include Superstorm Sandy in
2012; the April 2011 tornado outbreak in Southern, Midwestern,
and Northeastern United States; and California wildfires in
October 2007.
Funds would be used to research how to better prepare for
climate change-related effects like rising sea levels and
extreme temperatures and encourage local initiatives. Other
investments would include "breakthrough technologies and
resilient infrastructure" such as building sea walls and more
resilient electricity delivery systems to protect vulnerable
cities and towns.
The concept of the fund is based on a recommendation made in
December 2012 by the think tank Center for American Progress
(CAP).
CAP founder John Podesta is a former chief of staff to
President Bill Clinton. Podesta returned to the White House in
December as a senior adviser to Obama.
"Every dollar spent on resilience will save federal
taxpayers $4 in lower disaster recovery costs," Daniel Weiss,
CAP's director of climate strategy, said on Friday, citing a
study by the organization. "Now it's up to Congress to make this
essential preparedness fund into a reality."
CAP's proposal, called the community resilience fund, would
direct the president to appoint a bipartisan panel to design the
fund and recommend ways to pay for it.
Nancy Sutley, the director of the White House's Council for
Environmental Quality, said on Friday that Obama will use the
California drought to highlight the importance of the climate
resilience issue.
"This continues to demonstrate the continuing need to focus
on resiliency, on reducing risks and vulnerabilities in light of
the changing climate," said Sutley, whose last day at the CEQ
was Friday. Sutley plans to return to her home state of
California this month.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny and
Richard Chang)