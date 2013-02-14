* Infrastructure, flood insurance, disaster relief
By Environment Correspondent Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 The U.S. government is at
high risk of financial exposure from climate change, the
Government Accountability Office said on Thursday, two days
after President Barack Obama vowed to tackle the issue with or
without Congress' help.
For the first time, the non-partisan congressional watchdog
added fiscal exposure from climate change to its "High Risk
List" of measures the federal government needs to fix.
"Climate change is a complex, crosscutting issue that poses
risks to many environmental and economic systems - including
agriculture, infrastructure, ecosystems, and human health - and
presents a significant financial risk to the federal
government," the agency said.
There are now 30 programs and operations the GAO considers
at high risk for waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement, or that
need broad-based transformation, from the management of federal
oil and gas resources to enforcement of tax laws.
"GAO added this area because the federal government is not
well positioned to address the fiscal exposure presented by
climate change and needs a government-wide strategic approach
with strong leadership to manage related risks," the agency said
in a statement.
The government owns extensive infrastructure, including
military bases; insures property through the National Flood
Insurance Program; and provides aid to victims of natural
disasters, making it especially vulnerable to the impact of
climate change, GAO said.
Climate change, believed by many to be spurred by human
activities that release heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the
atmosphere, has been linked to more extreme weather, sea level
rise that can make storm surges more damaging, and worsening
heat waves, wildfires and droughts.
The connection between more frequent severe natural events
and climate change is not universally accepted.
In addition to the risk from climate change, GAO also warned
of potential gaps in environmental satellite data starting as
soon as 2014, which could make weather forecasts and warnings
for hurricanes, storm surges and floods less accurate and
timely.
"TOP RISK TO TAXPAYERS"
This problem was also added to the High Risk List, a
biennial report which can be seen online at www.gao.gov/highrisk.
Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday highlighted
the physical risks posed by climate change, rather than the
financial vulnerabilities, but he stressed that the problem
could be addressed while also fueling economic growth.
While the president said he hoped to work with Congress on a
market-based solution, he added that he would go ahead with
executive orders if Congress failed to act.
Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer and Independent Bernie
Sanders introduced legislation on Thursday to curb emissions of
carbon dioxide, levying a $20 tax for each ton of this
climate-warming substance over a set limit. That limit would be
5.6 percent annually over a 10-year period, raising up to $1.2
trillion in revenue over 10 years that would largely be returned
consumers, the bill's sponsors said.
Congress has failed to pass a carbon-curbing law, most
recently in 2010, and prospects for passage this year are bleak.
The leaders of a congressional climate change task force
applauded the GAO listing as a possible prod to Congress to take
action.
California Representative Henry Waxman, who co-chairs the
task force and is the ranking Democrat on the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, called it a "huge development."
"Congress can't ignore an issue that its own auditors say is
a top risk to taxpayers," Waxman said in a statement. "The costs
of inaction on climate change will be much higher than the costs
of responsible action."
(Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko, additional reporting by
Valerie Volcovici; editing by Ros Krasny and Jackie Frank)