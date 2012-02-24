By Laird Harrison
OAKLAND, Calif. Feb 23 The prestigious
California-based Pacific Institute climate research group has
launched an investigation of its president and founder, Peter
Gleick, after he admitted fraudulently obtaining documents from
global warming skeptics challenging his work.
The institute in Oakland revealed its inquiry into the
widening controversy in a terse statement posted on Wednesday on
its website, hours after the San Francisco Chronicle said it was
discontinuing an online blog that Gleick had been writing for
the newspaper.
"The Board of Directors of the Pacific Institute is deeply
concerned and is actively reviewing information about the recent
events involving its president ... and documents pertaining to
the Heartland Institute," the board statement said.
Gleick himself went public about the matter on Monday with a
statement confessing that he had posed as someone else to obtain
internal memos from the Heartland Institute, a think tank that
argues skeptic positions, among them that climate change is not
caused by human activity and that health hazards from tobacco
have been exaggerated.
"My judgment was blinded by my frustration with the ongoing
efforts - often anonymous, well-funded, and coordinated - to
attack climate science and scientists ... and by the lack of
transparency of the organizations involved," Gleick wrote in the
statement, carried on the Huffington Post website.
Even before his mea culpa, Gleick, a renowned authority on
global freshwater issues and winner of a MacArthur "genius"
grant, had resigned last Thursday as chairman of the American
Geophysical Union's Task Force on Scientific Ethics.
HARSH DEBATE
The scandal illustrates the increasingly harsh tone in the
public and political debate over global warming, despite the
consensus among mainstream scientists that rising levels of
heat-trapping "greenhouse" gases, primarily caused by human
activity, are altering the Earth's climate.
Heartland is among a group of skeptic organizations that
have written extensively about the so-called Climategate case in
which thousands of climate scientists' emails were hacked via
the University of East Anglia in Britain.
The initial batch of those emails was made public in 2009
and a second set in December 2011 as a major climate conference
was getting under way in Durban, South Africa.
Heartland cited those emails in claiming that the scientists
who wrote them were trying to cover up evidence that cast doubt
on human-caused climate change. Five separate investigations
later found no wrongdoing on the part of the scientists. The
source of the hacking was never identified.
Gleick has admitted that he obtained various internal
Heartland documents - including a fundraising plan, a meeting
agenda and a budget - by soliciting them under someone else's
name, then forwarding them anonymously to members of the media
and other climate scientists.
One of those lists dozens of major U.S. corporations from a
wide range of industries as donors to the Heartland Institute,
among them tobacco and energy companies. Another lists
consultants Heartland has paid, one of them hired to devise a
"climate education project" for public school children.
LUMINARY?
In a written statement on Monday, Heartland Institute
President Joseph Bast acknowledged that all of the documents
Gleick circulated were authentic except one, titled "2012
Heartland Climate Strategy," which Bast called a forged memo.
Gleick said he did not alter any Heartland document and said
he received this document anonymously in the mail and that it
provided the impetus for him to use a false identity in
requesting additional records from Heartland in a bid to verify
its source.
Bast said release of the allegedly forged document had
damaged Heartland's reputation, and he threatened legal action.
"Gleick's crime was a serious one," he wrote.
"The documents he admits stealing contained personal
information about Heartland staff members, donors, and allies,
the release of which has violated their privacy and endangered
their personal safety," Bast said.
The incident has raised concern among climatologists that
scientific credibility might be tarnished.
"We think it unfortunate that this has the potential to
deflect the conversation away from the scientific consensus that
the climate change is taking place," said Christine McEntee,
executive director of the American Geophysical Union.
It also raised ethical questions for journalists. Alana
Nguyen, executive producer of the San Francisco Chronicle's
website, said the newspaper had discontinued Gleick's unpaid
blog because it was part of a feature reserved for local
"luminaries."
"We decide who is a luminary," she said. "That kind of
admission is something that affects your reputation in the
community, and we strive to have people with a good reputation
in the community."
