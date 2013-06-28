(Corrects spelling to Senator Roy Blunt, not Blount, paragraph
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 27 President Barack Obama made
a plea this week for the U.S. Senate to confirm his choice to
head the agency that will oversee the core of his new climate
change plan, but nominee Gina McCarthy's prospects seem
increasingly in doubt.
McCarthy was nominated by Obama in March to lead the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency where she is currently the top
air quality official.
She has yet to receive a vote in the full U.S. Senate after
narrowly being approved by the Senate Committee for the
Environment and Public Works on a party-line vote.
In his speech Tuesday laying out a climate action plan,
Obama said McCarthy was well qualified for the job and has
bipartisan credentials. The Senate should confirm her "without
any further obstruction or delay," Obama said.
McCarthy has worked for several Republican governors,
including 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney when he was
governor of Massachusetts. She was seen by many as a choice that
could work with lawmakers from both parties.
But many Republicans are bitterly against proposed new
regulations from the EPA on coal-fired power plants and could
seek to block McCarthy's confirmation.
"Sad to say, but I think (Obama) may have effectively
sacrificed her confirmation," said Manik Roy, vice president for
strategic outreach for the Center for Climate and Energy
Solutions.
McCarthy has received public support from industry
representatives and environmental groups alike for her ability
to navigate political divisions.
Roy and other analysts have said opposition to her
confirmation has less to do with her and more to do with
ideological opposition to regulation.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt maintains a hold on her
nomination over a river project in his state, while members of
the Senate environmental committee continue to press McCarthy
and the EPA over the transparency of the agency's emails and the
economic analysis that goes into its rulemaking.
Reaction by some Senate Republicans to Obama's climate plan
signal a tough fight for McCarthy.
Republican Senator John Barrasso said regulations targeting
coal-powered plants will strangle the economy. And he suggested
McCarthy had lied when asked at her confirmation hearing in
April about the agency's plans to regulate existing power
plants.
"The agency is not currently developing any existing source
greenhouse gas regulations for power plants," McCarthy told the
panel.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Barrasso said, "She has
recently reported to the Senate that the things the president is
talking about today are things she has known nothing about. So
either she was ignorant about what's going on at EPA, a place
where she's been an assistant director for the last four years,
or she is arrogant.
"Either way, I think this tarnishes her chances of being
approved by the Senate, tarnishes her nomination."
Senator Barbara Boxer, the Democrat who chairs the
environment panel, told reporters last week that she will lead a
public campaign for McCarthy.
Roy said that even if the current acting administrator, Bob
Perciasepe, stays on in his role, McCarthy will be able to take
the lead on Obama's climate agenda.
Allison Macfarlane, another member of Obama's energy team,
was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday to a full term as
chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which she
has led since July 2012.
