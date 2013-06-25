UPDATE 3-Thousands told to evacuate Australian town as ex-cyclone brings flood fears
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Updates number told to flee, writes through with detail of resort evacuations, mining and tourism impacts)
(Corrects day of week to Tuesday from Monday)
TORONTO, June 25 Canada does not think there would be a net increase in carbon emissions if TransCanada Corp builds its proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta's oil sands to Texas, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, U.S. President Barack Obama had indicated he would block the pipeline if it significantly increased the problem of carbon pollution and said the net effects of its impact on the climate would be a critical factor.
"On a net basis, we don't see any increase in emissions as a result of the construction of the pipeline," Oliver told reporters in Toronto. He said at least 20 percent of the oil transported by Keystone would be lighter grades of crude that would not come from the tar sands and would therefore not be carbon intensive to produce. (Reporting by Cameron French, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Gary Hill)
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 30 Genel Energy, an Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer chaired by former BP boss Tony Hayward, slipped further into the red last year after it again downgraded reserves at its flagship oilfield and weak oil prices ate into profits.