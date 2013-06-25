WASHINGTON, June 25 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday he is directing federal regulators to develop a plan
to end the "limitless dumping of carbon pollution" from U.S.
power plants.
In a closely watched climate change speech, Obama said as
part of a new national climate action plan, the Environmental
Protection Agency will come up with new standards governing
power plant carbon standards.
Speaking at Georgetown University, Obama said he wants to
see a market-based solution to climate, but that the problem
demands attention now. He said there are no federal limits to
the amount of carbon emissions that power plants can pump into
the atmosphere.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank)