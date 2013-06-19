By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, June 19
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Barack Obama will
target carbon emissions from power plants as part of a
second-term climate change agenda expected to be rolled out in
the next few weeks, his top energy and climate adviser said on
Wednesday.
Obama will take several steps to make tackling climate
change a "second-term priority" that builds on first-term
policies, Heather Zichal, deputy assistant to the president for
energy and climate change, said at a forum sponsored by the New
Republic magazine.
"In the near term we are very much focused on the power
plant piece of the equation," she said.
On Wednesday in Berlin, Obama said the United States
understood it had to do more to fight climate change and he
pledged that more action was coming.
"Our dangerous carbon emissions have come down, but we know
we have to do more. And we will do more," he said in a speech.
The president is expected to announce new U.S. measures to
fight global warming in the coming weeks.
Zichal confirmed that an announcement is expected in weeks
and highlighted moves that will shape Obama's agenda but not
require new funding or legislation by Congress.
She said the administration plans to expand energy
efficiency standards for appliances, accelerate clean energy
development on public lands and use the Clean Air Act to tackle
greenhouse gas emissions in the power and energy sectors.
The Environmental Protection Agency is working to finish
carbon emissions standards for new power plants. It is then
expected to tackle regulations on existing power plants.
Zichal said that part of the Democratic president's strategy
will be to depoliticize the issue of climate policy, which led
to bitter partisan fights during his first term.
One item off the agenda is a tax on carbon emitters, she
said, a move strenuously opposed by many Republicans in
Congress.
Zichal added that climate change is often a less divisive
subject at the state level, with some Republicans setting
policies that address climate change and attempt to reduce
emissions.
"Washington needs to catch up to the rest of the nation on
this issue," she said. "It's time to turn this issue from a red
state-blue state issue into an American issue."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny and
Xavier Briand)