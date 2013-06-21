WASHINGTON, June 21 President Barack Obama is
likely to roll out a number of measures on climate policy,
potentially including a strategy to limit greenhouse gas
emissions from existing power plants, in a speech on Tuesday,
sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.
The potential move on power utilities, which account for
roughly 40 percent of the nation's carbon dioxide emissions,
will come as Obama sets the fight to curb climate change as a
priority for his second term.
Regulations are still pending on yet-to-be-built power
plants, after the Environmental Protection Agency in April
missed a deadline to roll out emissions rules.
But environmentalists have been pushing the administration
to go after a bigger target, and set tighter standards for the
roughly 1,400 coal-fired burners that are already feeding the
nation's electric grid.
Earlier this week, the White House's top energy and climate
adviser, Heather Zichal, said that Obama will take several steps
to make tackling climate change a "second-term priority".
"In the near term, we are very much focused on the power
plant piece of the equation," she said at an energy and
environment forum.
Besides framing power plant emissions in the context of
climate change, many of the steps outlined by Obama to curb
demand for carbon-based fuels are likely to be modest.
The president is likely to talk about the importance of
conserving energy, for example.
On Wednesday in Berlin, Obama said the United States
understood it had to do more to fight climate change and he
pledged that more action was coming.
"Our dangerous carbon emissions have come down, but we know
we have to do more. And we will do more," he said in a speech.
Controlling carbon dioxide, a byproduct of burning coal and
other fossil fuels, is seen as a vital step in confronting
climate change.
"The president has telegraphed very clearly that he intends
to continue progress on this issue," said White House spokesman
Jay Carney, who declined to comment on whether an announcement
would come next week.
The timing of the announcement may yet be delayed, sources
said. Obama is scheduled to fly to Africa on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, several environmental groups said that
they would delay planned lawsuits against the EPA for failing to
set standard for new power plants, as they await the White
House's proposals. [link.reuters.com/jaz98t
]
"We're hopeful the President will announce common sense
action to protect our economy and the health of all Americans
from the very real threat of climate change," said Fredd Krupp,
president of the Environmental Defense Fund.
On Wednesday, Zichal said the administration plans to expand
energy efficiency standards for appliances and accelerate clean
energy development on public lands. Other elements might include
raising onshore oil and gas royalties, which was suggested by
the administration earlier this year.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason
in Washington, additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)