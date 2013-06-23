(Adds campaign against Keystone pipeline)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, June 22 President Barack Obama said
on Saturday that he will outline a climate change plan on
Tuesday centered around reducing pollution from carbon emissions
as he attempts to make good on a pledge for his second term.
"This Tuesday, I'll lay out my vision for where I believe we
need to go - a national plan to reduce carbon pollution, prepare
our country for the impacts of climate change and lead global
efforts to fight it," he said in a White House video.
Obama made tackling climate change a top priority in his
inaugural address in January when he began his second term. His
speech will be at Georgetown University, the day before he goes
on a three-nation tour of Africa.
In his video message, Obama outlined what would be a major
national effort to address climate change. He said scientists
will be needed to design new fuels, farmers to grow them,
engineers to devise new sources of energy and workers to build
the foundation for a clean energy economy.
"There's no single step that can reverse the effects of
climate change. But when it comes to the world we leave our
children, we owe it to them to do what we can," he said.
Sources familiar with his plans have said Obama is likely to
roll out a number of measures on climate policy. They may
include a strategy to limit greenhouse gas emissions from
existing power plants, which account for roughly 40 percent of
U.S. carbon dioxide emissions.
Controlling carbon dioxide, a byproduct of burning coal and
other fossil fuels, is seen as a vital step in confronting
climate change.
Federal regulations are still pending on power plants that
have yet to be built, after the Environmental Protection Agency
missed an April deadline to roll out emissions rules.
However, environmentalists have been pushing Obama's
administration to go after a bigger target and set tighter
standards for the roughly 1,400 coal-fired burners that already
feed the nation's electric grid.
It is unclear if Obama's speech on Tuesday will make any
reference to TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL
pipeline, which would transport heavy crude oil from Canada's
oil sands region to the refineries on the Gulf Coast.
Opponents say the 830,000-barrel-per-day pipeline, which
awaits U.S. approval, would raise greenhouse gas emissions and
lock the United States into oil dependency for decades into the
future.
The White House's top energy and climate adviser, Heather
Zichal, said recently that Obama will take several steps to make
tackling climate change a second-term priority.
"In the near term, we are very much focused on the power
plant piece of the equation," she said at an energy and
environment forum.
Besides framing power plant emissions in the context of
climate change, many of the steps outlined by Obama to curb
demand for carbon-based fuels are likely to be modest.
He is likely to talk about the importance of conserving
energy, for example.
Other steps he could announce include an expansion of energy
efficiency standards for appliances and accelerate clean energy
development on public lands. Another move could be to raise
onshore oil and gas royalties, which was suggested by the
administration earlier this year.
