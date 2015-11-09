EXCLUSIVE-India's green car plan prioritises electric vehicles over hybrids
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The White House said on Monday that President Barack Obama will press for an agreement at the Paris climate talks that reflects ambitious climate targets.
Obama and other world leaders will meet in Paris later this month to work on a plan to reduce the effects of climate change.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey)
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
ABUJA, May 7 Nigeria has almost tripled the budget for an amnesty programme for militants in its oil-producing heartland, the presidency said on Saturday, a key factor in maintaining a tenuous peace in the Niger Delta and supporting crude production.